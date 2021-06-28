Asian stocks, stable US futures; The dollar soars: markets are ending





(Bloomberg) – Asian stocks and US futures were flat on Monday, with investors weighing the pace of the economic recovery against more potent strains from Covid-19 and central banks considering stimulus cuts. The dollar rose slightly. Southeast Asian markets underperformed, led by Malaysia, where a nationwide lockdown was extended. Australia has seen a modest drop despite a lockdown in Sydney to contain outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta strain. Japan and China have fluctuated. Hong Kong canceled the morning trading session due to a black storm signal. The S&P 500 had its best week since February. Treasury bills posted losses. Cryptocurrencies will be closely watched after the UK banned a subsidiary of crypto exchange Binance from doing business in the country. Bitcoin rose for a second day, trading in the $ 30,000 range in Asia on Monday. Global stocks are trading near an all-time high as concern over the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt eased as investors quelled fears that U.S. policymakers would rush to raise interest rates despite the increasing inflationary pressures. Volatility has receded, with the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, falling to pre-pandemic levels. Still, markets remain sensitive to more central banks debating the withdrawal of emergency stimulus measures. The risk of rising bond yields and a possible pullback in equities due to strong US economic data persists, David Bassanese, chief economist at BetaShares, said in a note. So far at least, long-term bond yields remain contained and stocks more focused on the V-shaped rebound in economic growth and corporate earnings. Read: Maximum central bank support marks new phase for global recovery For more market commentary, follow the MLIV blog. Here are some events to watch in the markets this week: OECD meets in Paris to finalize proposal to overhaul the world’s minimum corporate tax on Wednesday Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech as the nation celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on Thursday OPEC + Thursday ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks on Friday The US employment report is expected to show an acceleration in wage bill growth in June on Friday The story continues Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Actions S&P 500 futures were little changed at 11:26 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. FridayNasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell less than 0.1% Topix index was little changed Australian S & P / ASX 200 index fell 0.2% Kospi index fell 0.3% Composite index of Shanghai has changed little Currencies Yen was little changed at 110.68 per dollar Offshore yuan was at 6.4674 per dollar Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% Euro was at $ 1.1923 Obligations The 10-year Treasury bill yield was 1.53% The 10-year Australian bond yield rose about three basis points to 1.59% Merchandise West Texas Intermediate crude was flat at $ 74.03 per barrel Gold slipped 0.4% to $ 1,774 per ounce More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos