Home Office opens voice on Lukas Enembe Jokowi threat reports





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Ministry of the Interior (Ministry of the Interior) open voice regarding the controversy over the appointment of the Provincial Secretary (Sekda)Papua Yulian Flassy dance as a daily performer (Plh) Governor of Papua. Home Ministry Information Center (Kapuspen) chief Benni Irwan said his party appointed Dance acting governor of Papua because they wanted the government and public services to continue to function properly. The reason is that Papua Governor Lukas Enembe is currently undergoing treatment in Singapore. “The central government and the provincial government have the same passion to ensure that the government and development administration as well as the public services in Papua Province are running as smoothly as possible,” Benni said in a written statement, Monday (28/6). Benni explained that the appointment of the acting governor was an effort to speed up the distribution of the 2021 Physical Special Allocation Fund (DAK), which has been allocated to seven areas of development, such as education, health, agriculture, environment, road construction, irrigation. . Because, in the process of distribution, there are several documents that the provincial government of Papua was not able to complete, namely documents that must be signed by the regional chief. “So the regional government, in this case, is pushing for the acceleration of the fulfillment of documents for the distribution requirements. Now this is what we are pushing, with the same spirit between the central government and the governments. regional, ”he said. mentionned. He pointed out that the central government and the provincial government of Papua have the enthusiasm to continue the development, especially in the use of the physical DAK which is very large and can be used for the welfare of the community. He wants the physical distribution of DAK to be immediately used for community needs in all parts of Papua Province. For this reason, Benni hopes that his direct working visit to Papua can resolve the misunderstandings and end the controversy that has taken place. “We hope that after this explanation, we can perform our functions as well as possible. In the future, there will be no more problems due to lack of understanding,” he said. Papua Governor Lukas Enembe was previously angry with Dance’s appointment as interim governor. Lukas even asked President Joko Widodo to fire Dance. According to Luke, Dance had abused his position to overthrow him as governor. Lukas forwarded the request to Jokowi in a letter. The dismissal request was the result of Dance’s appointment as the Governor’s Daily Executive (Plh). He also pointed out that so far he is still the rightful governor of Papua. He admitted that he was disappointed with the Interior Ministry’s decision and suspected that there were elements involved in this case. “As governor of Papua, I am disappointed and suspect that there is an unconstitutional plot on the part of some elements to demote / overthrow me in the middle of the road as the constitutionally legitimate governor of Papua,” said Lukas. (dmi / wis)



