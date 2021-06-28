“Cruelty is the goal” in Trump’s AmericaExBulletin





SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

You may have heard the expression, cruelty is the point, used a lot over the past few years. It has become something of a slogan among pundits to criticize former President Donald Trump and his policies. It was invented by Adam Serwer, editor of The Atlantic magazine. His 2018 essay of the name was just one of many writings he wrote during Trump’s presidency as he tried to make sense of it and the broader political movement that Trump’s base represents. Now Serwer has come out with a collection of essays, also with this title. He goes back to history to assert that Trump’s coming to power was not an aberration in American history and that the political project of Trumpism is still alive and well. The full title is “Cruelty is the Point: Trump’s America’s Past, Present and Future.”

Adam Serwer is joining us now. Hi. Welcome to the program.

ADAM SERWER: Thanks for having me.

MCCAMMON: This book is, of course, a collection of essays, many of which, as we said, that have been published in The Atlantic, some new. And it’s not just about Donald Trump, but the course of action is really Trump and his politics and how we got there. There have been a ton of books published on Trump’s presidency. What made you want to add to this collection?

SERWER: So I wanted to see Trump as a manifestation of some of the ideological tendencies in American history that have been most dangerous to our democracy. You know, most people see cruelty as an individual problem. And that’s it, but what I’m focusing on in the book is cruelty as a part of American politics, especially how it’s used to demonize certain groups so you can justify refusing. to people their basic rights under the Constitution and to exclude them. of the political process, which is essentially the object of the Trump project, both as a means of power and also as a political agenda.

MCCAMMON: One of the essays that really focuses on what we remember and how we remember is called “The Nationalist Illusion”. You write about Alexander Stephens, who was Vice President of Confederation and deeply devoted to racial hierarchies. But after losing the war, he took a very different stand. Can you tell us more about him and why his story might be relevant today?

SERWER: So Alexander Stephens – he’s vice president of Confederation. He gives this famous speech known as the Cornerstone Speech, where he says that the cornerstone of Confederation is that the African is not equal to the white man and that he deserves to be in bondage forever. . And then after his capture after the civil war, he sits in jail. And he writes his journal, and he says slavery has nothing to do with war. I have no problem with black people.

And this is the beginning of the whitewashing of the cause of the civil war, which is still with us. But her role in “The Nationalist Delusion” is to illustrate how people with the most racially defined worldviews will try to tell themselves that is not what their values ​​are based on. If Alexander Stephens can do that, it’s a simple thing for someone today who has racist views to think that if he supports discriminatory policies, he’s not really racist because, you know, he actually has no problem with people. they are discriminatory.

MCCAMMON: I mean the word cruel. And I wonder how you could respond to someone who says, you know, Trump was vulgar. He was an arsonist. I don’t like the way Trump says some things. I don’t like the way he tweets, but I agree with what he represents. Would you say this person’s policy is cruel?

SERWER: There will always be people who have conservative views on immigration, on religious freedom, on things like that. What I mean by cruelty is specifically the demonization of particular groups in order to deny them rights or exclude them from political life. It is one thing to say that we are not going to authorize people on the basis of religion. It is quite another thing to say that we are going to deliberately break up families because we want to dissuade people from trying to come to the United States for a better life.

We will always have disagreements in a democracy. That’s what democracy is for. It’s to iron out disagreements. But what is not necessary is a policy where one side tries to deprive the right to vote or to exclude the voters of the other party in order to maintain a grip on power. And that’s what I mean when I talk about cruelty at the political level.

MCCAMMON: A lot of what made Trump successful as a politician seemed to be about him. I mean, even though there was a long history leading up to the Trump moment, he was a unique political figure, at least for the time being, an unusual political figure, which makes me wonder what’s next. for Trumpism. Is it essential to Trumpism?

SERWER: No, Trump is not essential to Trumpism. The policy of cruelty employed by Trump is the product of a system that encourages a minority in the country to manipulate the government so that it is no longer accountable to the public. And what – Trump’s real innovation has been to show how far the Republican Party can get away. The only solution to this is for the Republican Party to have to go beyond the base it currently has to serve a more diverse constituency so that it can no longer rely on fomenting the kind of intolerance represented by the politics of cruelty. of Trump.

MCCAMMON: One thing I think about a lot and think your book points out is how our ugly racist history as a country is still here. And, you know, I think every time we think we’ve improved, we realize how much we haven’t. And it is quite disheartening. And I wonder, you know, is there something that gives you hope that we as a country will just come out of this horrible and destructive cycle that we seem to be in?

SERWER: While writing this book, I have been immensely inspired by the people who throughout American history have fought to extend the benefits of American democracy to everyone. And I think what people need to understand is that America is the Declaration of Independence, and it’s the three-fifths clause. They are both organic and authentic parts of the American tradition, and they will both always be a part of who we are as a country. And all we can do is try to conform to our best traditions as best we can, rather than those that shame us.

MCCAMMON: This is Adam Serwer, editor at The Atlantic and author of “The Cruelty Is The Point: The Past, Present And Future Of Trump’s America”. It came out on Tuesday.

Adam Serwer, thank you very much.

SERWER: Thank you very much for having me.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

