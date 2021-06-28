Fawad-Meeting -2 – LAST- PIND Dadan Khan





.: Fawad said projects worth billions of rupees are being carried out with the utmost transparency and that no one can point the finger at these projects.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Khewra on Friday for the third time. Locals have recognized PM’s services.

The PTI government has approved plans to build hospitals for the Lillah Interchange, the Khewra Canal, Sohawa University and residents of the area. People’s representatives represented their constituents vigorously and effectively.

He said Bilawal and Maryam hadn’t done anything constructive in their entire lives. Yet they dream of ruling the country. However, those days have passed and the Pakistani people have known and recognized them.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President, Ms. Maryam Nawaz, had run wildly in their respective parties’ election campaigns during the last Gilgit-Baltistan elections. However, it was later revealed that not even a third of the total number of aspirants were running for election on the PPP and PML-N lists at that time.

Now Bilawal was campaigning in Kashmir and using foul language against the PTI leadership. Ironically, the PPP has very few candidates to run for the AJK Legislative Assembly. The total number of seats was 42 and the PPP did not have the required candidates to stand for election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the leader not only of the Pakistanis but of the entire Muslim Ummah. The leaders of Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia respect Imran Khan and his leadership qualities.

Criticizing Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the famous Mufti Azizur Rehman was a member of JUI-F.

Maulana Fazl lacks the political acumen that is necessary to run a state. The armed forces and the judiciary were on the government’s side, and Imran Khan will rule the country again after winning the 2023 election. No one will vote Maryam because of her anti-forces narrative. Pak’s army made sacrifices for the motherland.

In the past three years, unprecedented development work has been carried out in this area, unprecedented in the past 30 years. The district of Jhelum would be put on a par with Islamabad.

The Lillah to Jhelum road would be built over a three-year period. This road would connect the GT road to the highway. This connectivity will boost tourism. Tilla Jovian and other areas would benefit from facilities. Sui gas will also be supplied to the region. A gas pipeline would be laid from Hiranpur to Seena which will benefit the whole of Tehsil Jhelum. The labor problems of the Dandot cement plant would be resolved as a matter of priority.

