Twenty-four hours before Matt Hancock’s resignation on Saturday, Downing Street said Boris Johnson had full confidence in him and considered the issue of the hugging of an assistant breaking former Health Secretary’s rules closed. Johnson’s contempt for the press as a former journalist and his own messy personal life made him reluctant to sack a minister for personal indiscretion. But it soon became clear that Tory MPs were unwilling to back Hancock, the loudest cheerleader on the harshest lockdown measures, now that he had been exposed for breaking the rules that he himself had written. The Hancock case follows controversies over the government’s decision to allow visiting football bigwigs and other VIPs to avoid quarantine ahead of Euro2020 matches at Wembley and scenes from the G7 meeting in Cornwall which showed Johnson and other world leaders apparently ignoring social distancing at a beach barbecue. Johnson’s initial support for Hancock may have tested the patience of his backbench MPs and offered Labor another opportunity to question the PM’s judgment. But by choosing Sajid Javid to replace Hancock, Johnson has significantly strengthened his cabinet without taking the political risk of a reshuffle. A competent administrator with knowledge of the details and experience in a number of ministries, Javid resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer last year rather than allow Dominic Cummings to choose his advisers. A friend of Johnson’s wife Carrie, who was his special advisor during Theresa Mays’ government, Javid remained loyal to Johnson when he was in the backbench. So Carrie names Saj! Cummings tweeted on Saturday night, adding that he had prompted Johnson to sack Javid as chancellor. Javid’s return is further evidence of Johnson’s withdrawal from the Vote Leave faction around Cummings, most of whom have already left Downing Street. Plausible successor Javid’s return means Chancellor Rishi Sunak is no longer Johnson’s only plausible successor around the cabinet table. But as tensions between Downing Street and the Treasury over spending become more public, Javid is also a plausible successor to Sunak. The new health secretary faces formidable challenges, including the appointment of a new head of the National Health Service as he struggles to cope with the backlog of treatment accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic. But the first issue Javid faces is whether to proceed with the next stage of reopening on July 19, despite the increase in cases induced by the Delta variant. As a backbench MP, Javid has defended businesses struggling with lockdown restrictions, and he will likely join Sunak in advocating for the reopening to go as planned.

