Trump teases possibility of running in 2024 in first large rally since leaving White House | World news





Former US President Donald Trump once against teased a possible third term for the White House in 2024 during his first political rally on Saturday since leaving the White House.

He lashed out at his successor, President Joe Biden, and reiterated false claims he lost in a rigged election in 2020.

We have won the election twice and it may be necessary to win them a third time. It’s possible, Trump said at the rally in Wellington, Ohio, a state he comfortably won in 2016 and 2020.

He lost the general election in 2020, but continues to call it a victory and the reference to possible success in 2024 for a third time.

Trump has yet to announce his intention to run again, but has hinted so repeatedly, signaling that he is not yet ready to end his unconventional rendezvous with US politics.

He seeks to tighten his grip on the Republican Party as the strongest and most popular leader in the world, by giving support to his supporters and punishing recalcitrant Republicans who opposed him, criticized him or have voted to remove him.

The rally on Saturday aimed, among other things, to support Max Miller, a former Trump aide in the White House who challenges incumbent Republican House Member Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 Republican congressmen who voted to impeach Trump for Jan.6. Riot at the Capitol.

Trump has pledged to campaign against the 10 in the 2022 election in which Republicans seek to wrest both houses of Congress – the Senate and the House – from the Democrats who now control them with very slim majorities.

They are tied in the Senate, where the decisive vote of US Vice President Kamala Harriss gives the advantage to Democrats.

We will resume the House, we will resume the Senate, and we will take back America, and we will soon, Trump said at the rally.

Trump has described his successor, President Biden, as weak and as someone who endangers America’s strength and jeopardizes its advantages abroad by reverting to agreements he had withdrawn from – such as the Paris agreement on climate change and the Iran nuclear deal, among others. .

