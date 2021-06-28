



Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Sunday compared former President Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud allegations to professional wrestling, saying “it’s entertaining, but it’s not real.” .

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Romney said Trump’s claim that the election was stolen due to voter fraud was similar to the sports entertainment organization’s after that the former president continued to push the unfounded theory at a rally on Saturday.

“It’s like the WWF [World Wrestling Federation, the previous name of World Wrestling Entertainment], that it’s entertaining, but it’s not real. And I know people mean, yeah, they believe the big lie in some cases, but I think people recognize it’s a lot of spectacle and exhilaration, but it doesn’t get anywhere. The election is over. It was fair, “Romney said Sunday.

Mitt Romney on Trump continuing to push the Big Lie:

“It’s like WWF, it’s entertaining, but it’s not real … Did he hear it from the intelligence community? No. So where did he get it from? heard? The guy from MyPillow? Rudy Giuliani? ” pic.twitter.com/cQdhv1zudI

– Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 27, 2021

The Utah Republican also added that Trump’s statements about voter fraud are having a detrimental effect on democracy around the world.

“I can tell you that it is surely being used around the world to downplay support for democracy. I mean there is currently a battle in the world between autocratic nations like China and Russia, and nations who believe in democracy, ”Romney says.

“And if the autocratic nations can point to the United States, which really is the birthplace of this modern democracy, and can say look, ‘They can’t even have an election there that isn’t fraudulent, how can you possibly organize it in your country? ‘ This obviously has an impact on the cause of democracy and freedom in the world, “he added.

Romney’s comments came a day after Trump reiterated his allegations of voter fraud at a rally in Ohio in support of GOP congressional candidate Max Miller. During this event, the former president called the alleged electoral fraud in the 2020 elections “the greatest threat of all” to the country.

“There is no more serious threat today than the crisis on our southern border, apart from our elections,” he said in his opening speech. “That’s probably the biggest threat of all, that’s how it went in the election. It’s a shame. We’ll talk about it. Unless you’d rather me talk about it.”

Former United States President Donald Trump addresses the crowd gathered at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, United States, June 26, 2021. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

For months, Trump and a team of allies have tried unsuccessfully to overturn the presidential election results through unsuccessful lawsuits and ballot recounts. Some allies, like pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, have continued to push the false narrative that the election could still be called off, even five months after President Joe Biden took office.

On Saturday, Trump showed his support for Miller as part of a move to back top Republican challengers to incumbents who don’t believe in his America First agenda. The former president has remained a significant influence on the GOP, and his endorsements are expected to carry weight in the upcoming midterm elections.

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Trump for further comment, but has not received a response in time for publication.







