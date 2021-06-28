BEM UI calls Jokowi king lip service, Democrats: criticism is a sign of love for president





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The University of Indonesia Student Executive Council (BEM UI) calls President Joko Widodo lip service king. The Democratic Party views this as a criticism and deserves to be appreciated. “The courage of the brothers and sisters of BEM UI in passing on criticism certainly deserves to be appreciated. The criticism is a sign of their affection for the president, so that the president does not take wrong actions or policies,” he said. Head of the Strategic Communication Agency for the Democratic Party DPP Herzaky Mahendra Putra told reporters on Monday (6/28/2021). Read also : BEM UI calls Jokowi as the king of lip service, watcher: even though the substance of the reviews is ordinary According to Herzaky, critical students are part of the nation’s history, as Soekarno and the history of Indonesian democracy have in turn opened up opportunities for the nation’s best sons and daughters to become president, including Joko Widodo. . He felt that the courage and non-partisan stance of the students must be continuously supported. “There is an oasis in the midst of today’s arid democracy in Indonesia,” he said. Read also : BEM UI calls Jokowi the king of service lip service, Gerindra disagrees, PPP: review must be precise Regarding the substance, Herzaky saw that BEM UI was not criticized. He evaluated the criticism through a very serious study. “In fact, there is a list of references that they include in their posts about it,” he said. Read also : Bogor City Covid-19 emergency, Bima Arya asks center to issue stricter policies Earlier, the University of Indonesia’s Student Executive Council had lip service to President Joko Widodo. Through the @BEMUI_Official account, the campus organization bluntly called President Jokowi king lip service.







