From Trump to veterans: it’s a nice break from the trench warfare of politics





Don Peay is no stranger to controversy and negotiating to work around differences of opinion.

As the founder of the powerful lobbying organization Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, he has toured bureaucrats and politicians for most of the past 30 years, fighting for wildlife habitat, conservation and human rights. hunters and fishermen.

Other groups he created or was affiliated with, such as the nonprofit Big Game Forever and Hunt Expo, have definitely called for sharp bends.

And then there’s his more recent affiliation with a certain politician.

Don Peay. Lee Benson, Deseret News

Peay was Donald Trumps’ Utah campaign manager when he was elected in 2016, and a declared supporter throughout Trump’s presidency. He became an assistant member of the administration when he was appointed to the National Hunting and Shooting Sports Conservation Council by Trump’s Home Secretary Ryan Zinke.

But of course that all stopped once the Bidens got in and the Trumps got out.

So what is he doing to decompress Trump’s life?

Caring for veterans, ultimately.

Peay and his wife, Susan, were the main organizers of an event called Bonfire which took place earlier this week at a location in Hobble Creek Canyon. Hundreds of people have supported a charity called Best Defense and honored dozens of veterans, including a number of Navy SEALs and Army Rangers, who were special guests at the case.

The Best Defense Foundation was established in 2018 by retired NFL linebacker Donnie Edwards, who spent 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers. Edwards and Peay brought in other former NFL players including legendary Bo Jackson and Utahns Jim McMahon and Haloti Ngata, who all spoke at the event. Country music singer Craig Morgan, himself an Army veteran, performed for the crowd and Jack Foy, a 97-year-old World War II veteran who fought alongside Patton, completed the speakers.

Because the only compensation required or received by the headliners was the plane ticket, approximately $ 150,000 was raised during the overnight event. Plans are already underway for a similar fundraiser in 2022.

Peays’ affection for the military dates back to his father, Edward, who was a colonel in the Utah National Guard.

If I have one regret, it’s that I didn’t continue my studies at one of the military academies, said Peay, 61, who grew up in Vietnam and did not serve in the military. It is our family way of giving back to the veterans who made it.

I derive great strength from being around these warriors, he continued. This is a return on investment for people who, at some point, will embark on a shootout that they know can cost them their lives. It puts our lives in perspective. If we think we’ve had a tough day, these guys have had tough days day after day after day. Whatever we have to deal with is nothing compared to what they’ve been through.

Which brings us back to Peays’ experience on the front lines with Donald Trump, in good times and bad.

Actively supporting such a polarizing politician has taken its toll and left a mark, he freely admits.

It was sometimes very personal. Our children were attacked, a family member was supposedly fired because of my affiliation. But it’s a small price to pay for standing up for what you believe.

If he had to start all over again, I would fight even harder.

I loved Trump’s policies, including the seventy-five dollar gas, he said. But we do know that his tone and the fact that he is digging into the weeds and arguing over stupid internet stuff hurt him.

But that was then and it is now, and he takes a break to not even think about it all. This fall he plans to take some of the veterans who were honored this week on a hunting trip and really get away from it all.

I find real peace in dealing with veterans, he said. I feel like I’m on vacation. It’s a nice break from the trench warfare of politics.

Does that mean he is retiring?

I will always be involved in wildlife issues, he said. But the rest? Yeah, you could say I’ve been officially retired for a while.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos