Official kiss scandal threatens to hurt Boris Johnson in key week

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to get past the embarrassing resignation of his Health Secretary Matt Hancock, but the scandal could still cause him serious problems in a key week for Britain's Tory government.

The PM moved quickly to appoint former Finance Minister Sajid Javid to replace Hancock, who resigned on Saturday after being caught kissing his assistant at work in violation of the government’s own pandemic rules.

Still, the episode has raised new questions about how Johnsons’ team is handling itself and risks undermining the public health agenda and its administration’s political ambitions.

Break the rules

The first danger for Johnson is that the sinister saga will damage his government’s message to the public to adhere to pandemic rules in order to limit the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Cases in the UK are now at their highest level since February.

On Monday, the government is expected to confirm that the spike in infections means it will not be possible to lift social distancing restrictions until July 19. One option had been an early release from the sidewalks on July 5, but the increase in cases has made that less likely.

Britain’s successful roll-out of vaccination has dramatically reduced deaths and hospitalizations, but officials are still concerned about a major new wave of infections plaguing hospitals and the increase in the delta strain has already forced a delay in ending the one month restrictions.

The second risk for Johnson is that Hancock’s story harms the Tories’ preparations for a major parliamentary district election to be held on July 1.

The Tories are set to win the constituency of Batley and Spen in northern England, a seat held by the opposition Labor Party since 1997, but which has recently seen support for Johnson grow. According to MPs, the Hancock conflict caused voters in the region to rethink their party over the weekend.

Election test

If Johnson loses, it would be the second bad result in a row. The Tories lost a by-election in the southern seat of Chesham and Amersham this month, raising fears the Tories are losing support in their traditional hearts.

Then there is the detail of the Hancock episode itself, which raised questions that are still unanswered.

Hancock resigned after The Sun newspaper published photos and a video of him and Gina Coladangelo, whom he had named on his team, apparently kissing in his government offices last month. Hancock initially tried to keep his job and Johnson backed him up, saying on Friday the case was closed.

This has led to criticism of Johnson for being too weak to fire the minister.

Low

Boris Johnson was too slow, too weak and failed to show the necessary leadership, Labor leader Keir Starmer said in a clip on Twitter. There is a lack of integrity at the heart of government, and it starts with Boris Johnson.

Other details also offer early opponents the possibility of further attacks. Reports released over the weekend claimed Hancock was using his own personal email accounts to conduct official government business, potentially allowing him to evade the usual rules and scrutiny.

An investigation is also underway into the security breach that allowed the video footage to leak to the media.

UK investigates leaked images showing Minister of Health kissing Aide

Hancock resigned on Saturday, saying he didn’t want his privacy to distract from the need to focus on fighting the pandemic. The pressure had increased behind the scenes, with senior Conservative Party officials viewing his behavior as beyond pale.

Those of us who make these rules must abide by them and that is why I must step down, Hancock, 42, said in a video on social media.

New Health Secretary Javid takes charge of Britain’s response to the pandemic as the government aims to lift remaining restrictions on coronaviruses on July 19, after delaying final easing to give more time to vaccinate the population.

Javid will likely take a more liberal approach to the issue of restrictions than his predecessor, Salma Shah, a former adviser to Javid, said on Sunday, speaking on BBC TV.

I want our country to emerge from this pandemic and this will be my most immediate priority, Javid said in an emailed statement. We have made tremendous progress in our fight against this disease.

Another looming battle for Johnson relates to overseas vacations. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for an EU-wide decision to impose quarantine restrictions on British tourists in order to contain the spread of the delta variant. Johnson is due to welcome Merkel to her Checkers residence on Friday.

