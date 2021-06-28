Politics
Belt and Road projects in limbo as Bangladesh cuts budgets
DHAKA – China withdrew funding for Belt and Road infrastructure projects in Bangladesh after the recipient country reassessed the programs and lowered their costs.
At least two rail projects are now uncertain, with another also fearing that it is in limbo. These are three of many projects listed in a memorandum of understanding signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the capital of Bangladesh in 2016, which are also facing delays due to China’s new reluctance.
After the re-evaluation reports of several infrastructure projects were released in October, the Prime Minister’s office offered to reduce the costs of rail projects. The expected costs of $ 1.045 billion for the Joydebpur-Ishwardi double-track double-track rail were to be reduced by 12.91%, and the budget of $ 1.272 billion for the Akhaura-Sylhet double-track rail was to be reduced by 20.8%. The total savings would amount to almost $ 572 million.
In response, the Chinese government said it would not fund the Joydebpur-Ishwardi dual-line project, and Chinese contractors on the Akhaura-Sylhet dual-track project said they would not do the job.
The order from the prime minister’s office also called for a cost review of another project, the $ 902.33 million Joydebpur-Jamalpur double-track rail, which was also supposed to be funded by China as part of a government-to-government agreement, or G2G.
Railway officials said that in G2G projects with China, the financing, contractors appointment conditions and project costing processes are similar. The Joydebpur-Jamalpur double-track railway project could therefore also lose Chinese funding if the expected costs are reduced.
The main condition of Chinese funding is that entrepreneurs be selected by the Chinese government rather than through an open tender. The government of Bangladesh will pay for the acquisition of land, relocation of residents, and wages and salaries of workers. The Chinese government will pay for the construction costs, which amount to around 80-85% of the total project costs.
Officials said costs tend to increase when a contractor is selected without a tender, and the cost per kilometer of the Joydebpur-Ishwardi double-line rail, which will be built by a Chinese contractor, is set at 7 , $ 2 million.
The construction cost per kilometer of similar works on the Akhaura-Laksam double track – the contractor of which was selected by tender – is set at $ 2.25 million.
Officials say Bangladesh will write to China asking it to review its funding decisions. Otherwise, Bangladesh will have to seek loans from other sources, which could lead to long delays in completion.
Some analysts say the rail projects will boost Indian connectivity across Bangladesh, which could be a reason for China’s turnaround.
Earlier in February, China reacted strongly when Bangladesh unilaterally changed five projects – including the modernization of a jute mill – worth $ 3.6 billion on the list agreed upon during Xi’s visit. in Dhaka.
China said Beijing would not consider further cooperation in textiles and jute. He also said in a letter that Beijing “will no longer consider projects with high pollution and high energy consumption, such as coal mines and coal-fired power plants, etc.”
In early May, the Chinese ambassador in Dhaka threatened “substantial damage” to relations between the countries if Bangladesh joined the US-led Quad – an informal strategic dialogue between America, Japan, Australia. and India. The ambassador considers the group to be anti-Beijing. Bangladesh later responded that Dhaka had not been invited to join the alliance and that the ambassador’s comment was unfounded.
Ahsan H. Mansur, executive director of the Bangladesh Policy Research Institute, said one of the reasons China would withdraw the funding could be the sharp reduction in expected costs.
“I think Chinese projects are always overrated,” he said. “But since they [had already reached] In advanced stages, a one-sided cut may have hurt China’s ego. Mansur added that relations between the countries were strained at first when Bangladesh opted for a COVID-19 vaccine made in India rather than an alternative made in China.
Imtiaz Ahmed, professor of international relations at Dhaka University, said each investor would consider their potential return first, and China could simply withdraw funds after taking into account the amount of remaining profits. “Geopolitics is a secondary issue in this case,” he said.
Mr. Humayun Kabir, president of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute and a career diplomat, said Bangladesh should exercise caution in accepting Chinese loans, as many questions remain unclear. “China imposes different conditions for different countries in granting loans and expects different returns,” he said. “China’s withdrawal of funds from the projects has no geopolitical reasons, I think, but is more technical.”
