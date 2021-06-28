



President Bidens’ high-stakes summit assembly with Russian President Vladimir Putin ended earlier than expected with American journalists left in the dark and initially dependent on the Russian Ministry of International Affairs for information on the talks. Talks ended at 5:05 p.m. local time after an introductory session at 1:39 p.m., meaning the entire summit lasted less than 4 hours, slightly longer than the 4 to 5 hours predicted by the White House. . A closed-door assembly between Biden, Putin, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Russian Minister for International Affairs Sergei Lavrov lasted around 90 minutes. . What happened across the two conferences was not immediately clear. Press was not allowed in the room, although the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted a photo giving reporters a glimpse of American and Russian officers attending the second-largest assembly. Putin, adopted by Biden, is expected to present solo press conferences to explain the talks. The summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted less than 4 hours. SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Photographs President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the summit with an introductory session. POOL / AFP via Getty Photographs The summit began with a handshake followed by introductory remarks from Biden and Putin in the library of the majestic Villa de la Grange in front of the press. However, Bidens’ sentences had been drowned out by a scuffle between American journalists and Putin’s guards which seemed to confuse the American president. Biden appeared to put the United States and Russia on an equal footing, saying they had each been good powers, and he consulted an American journalist and nodded when asked if he trusted Putin, although White House aides were quick to deny what he meant by nodding. Biden and Putin appeared to be lovers. Russian brokers manhandled reporters in the room, in response to a pool report. The press was not allowed in the room for the duration of the conferences between Biden and Putin. Mikhail Metzel / TASS American and Russian officers attended a second larger dialogue after the preliminary assembly. Mikhail Metzel / TASS Bidens’ maiden voyage overseas to a few European international destinations saw extreme limits to press entry. On Monday, the White House removed a similar pool throw at the start of Bidens’ meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Belgium. Angry American reporters, ready in a hallway for 112 minutes, had remained dependent on Turkish authorities, who frequently jail journalists, for info.

