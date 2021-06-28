Trump heads for US-Mexico border days after Kamala Harris tripExBulletin





SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Former President Trump is expected to visit the US-Mexico border this week, just days after Vice President Kamala Harris made her own visit to Texas. The two trips come at a time when many Republicans are describing the situation at the border as a, in quotes, “crisis,” with unauthorized crossings at their highest level in decades.

Joel Rose from NPR covers immigration and is joining us now. Hi, Joel.

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: Hi, Sarah.

MCCAMMON: What do we know about Trump’s next visit?

ROSE: Well, he’s due to visit the Rio Grande Valley in Texas on Wednesday, along with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and a bunch of Congressional Republicans. And they’re essentially trolling the Biden administration by pointing out the high number of border crossings this year. Here’s some of what Trump said last night at a rally in Ohio.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

DONALD TRUMP: Illegal aliens are invading their borders. No one has ever seen anything like it. Our poor borders, they were so perfect. They were so good.

ROSE: The rhetoric of this rally should sound very familiar to anyone who has followed former President Trump and how he often speaks of immigrants as a threat and a burden. He is still very attached to this message.

MCCAMMON: It sounds familiar. We mentioned that Vice President Harris was also at the border. What did she have to say?

ROSE: Right. Harris visited El Paso on Friday. It was her first trip to the border since President Biden appointed her to lead the administration’s efforts to stem migration from Central America. And she met with immigration officials in El Paso, as well as immigrant advocates there. Here is some of what she subsequently had to say to reporters.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: The job we need to do is tackle the cause, the root causes. Otherwise, we will continue to see the effect, what is happening at the border.

ROSE: Harris received criticism for not coming to the border earlier. She said the trip builds on her previous visit to Central America, where she is trying to tackle these root causes.

MCCAMMON: As we mentioned, the Republicans presented the situation at the border as a crisis. What is your reading of the situation?

ROSE: It’s true that border crossings have been on the rise since Biden and Harris took office. Immigration officials have encountered more migrants in recent months than they have seen since 2001. And Republicans are quick to blame the Biden administration for easing some of Trump’s restrictive immigration policies.

But the reality is that the border is not open, as some critics of the administration claim. The Biden administration is swiftly deporting a majority of migrants under a public health order that has been in place since the start of the pandemic. And many adult migrants who are deported only quickly turn around and cross the border again. Immigration advocates say the numbers look bigger than they actually are. In addition, the number of migrant families and children arriving at the border has actually declined somewhat in recent months. The numbers are still high, but not necessarily historically high.

MCCAMMON: So some people are basically counted more than once.

ROSE: Of course – up to a third of migrants, according to immigration authorities.

MCCAMMON: Meanwhile, the governors of Texas and Arizona say they’re taking matters into their own hands. What’s their plan?

ROSE: Well, they’ve appealed for help, and the other Republican governors of states like Florida, Nebraska, and Iowa have obligated themselves by sending law enforcement officers to help. But it’s unclear exactly what they’re going to do at the border, and immigrant advocates say it’s mostly theater. They argue that there is no evidence that increased migration leads to an increase in violent crime at the border.

And at the same time, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said he wants to complete construction of the border wall that the Biden administration has said it will no longer build. But again, there are a lot of questions about this. Where the money would come from is important, so if Texas can even get the land to build on. State landowners have been fighting the federal government for years.

MCCAMMON: And other than Vice President Harris’ visit to the border, what steps is the Biden administration taking to remedy the situation?

ROSE: The administration is focused on what the president has called building a more humane and orderly immigration system. The Biden administration this week replaced the border patrol chief, who had been a fairly outspoken supporter of President Trump and his tough policies. And he is taking steps to rebuild the asylum system that was significantly reduced under the Trump administration. In general, I would say the Biden team is trying to create more legal avenues for migrants to reach the United States, they say, so these migrants don’t feel like they have no other choice. than making those dangerous and illegal trips across the border.

MCCAMMON: Joel Rose from NPR. Thank you very much Joël.

ROSE: You’re welcome.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on time by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos