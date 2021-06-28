Here’s a new wave of devastating Trump books written by journalists





President Trump, shown at a rally.

The secrets and failures of Donald Trump’s presidency are about to give the publishing industry a new boost.

Previous Trump-themed (and pre-coronavirus) headlines written by reporters have ranged from Bob Woodwards Fear to Katy Turs Unbelievable and Sinking in the Swamp, from a pair of Daily Beast reporters, all quirky and revealing dispatches that followed a norm – shattering the administration of the election campaign at the top of power. The latter, written by reporters Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng, is particularly remarkable and an entertaining read, in that the scribes of the Daily Beast at least did not claim to treat their subject with the learned distance that different writers might bring to. another occupant of the White House. . In fact, their book opens with details of a near brawl inside the Trumps Hotel in Washington DC involving one of the writers. The blows were almost traded, and the couple also lament, in the opening pages, how much they insisted on giving their book a much different and delightfully entertaining title (a title that, nonetheless, has too many swear words. to repeat here).

Trump’s aides, meanwhile, have lined up to get a share of the publishing action as well, with aides like Cliff Sims, Sean Spicer and John Bolton and many more fishing to tell their side of their stories. . And now a new batch of Trump books written by journalists who have covered the past four years are about to hit the market, this time unboxing the events of 2020 and in particular the presidential election as well as the pandemic of COVID-19.

President Trump speaks with reporters.

The range includes:

Coming this Tuesday, June 29 Nightmare Scenario, by Washington Post reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, will take readers into the Trump administrations’ handling of the pandemic, revealing how the mistakes as well as efforts to muzzle health agencies have done the health crisis that has killed over 600,000 Americans worse than it could have been.

Already, this one promises to be particularly devastating for the Trump administration as well as the former president himself, revealing information such as a flippant comment from Trump in which he seemed to be joking that Covid, hopefully, would eliminate Bolton, as well as Trump wanting someone to examine the possibility of sending Americans infected with Covid to Guantnamo Bay (both of these details having been reported by The Guardian before the books were published).

July, meanwhile, will be inundated with books about Trump written by journalists.

On July 13, The Wall Street Journals Michael Bender will publish Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, the publication date of which has probably been sped up due to all the books on the same topic on newsstands that same month. . As Benders’ headline suggests, the 2020 election will be at the center of it, and the astonishing revelations from Benders reports that have already emerged include Trump wanting the military to beat Americans who protested in the summer. last for racial justice, and smash their heads.

A week later will see the July 20 publication of I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trumps Catastrophic Final Year, by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. The two Pulitzer Prize-winning authors of this upcoming title have also jointly written a separate best-selling book on Trump, A Very Stable Genius. What’s particularly enticing about their new title is that the couple got to interview Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property, which helps the book, according to publisher Penguin Press, present “an account. forensic rendering of the most devastating year of an unparalleled presidency. other.”

Their title, by the way, should have a sound of familiarity that he took away from Trump’s speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, when he boasted: I joined the political arena for that the powerful can no longer strike people who cannot defend themselves. No one knows the system better than I do, which is why I am the only one who can fix it.

Meanwhile, a week after this, Michael Wolff is back with a third in his Trump presidency gossip book series, with Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman set for release on July 27. Trump, let’s remember, was so outraged by Wolff’s first book in this series (the 2018 bestseller Fire and Fury) that he tried to stop the books from being published. Wolff followed this one up with Siege 2019s: Trump Under Fire and while Trump tweeted that Wolff’s first book was full of lies, misrepresentation, and sources that don’t exist, the president himself has spoken. with Wolff for book # 3.

Also worth mentioning here is ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karls, The Next Betrayal, which is scheduled for release on November 16. This one is indicative of the final weeks of Trump’s presidency and has already made headlines for revealing that Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr told Karl he had always known that former presidents’ allegations regarding widespread fraud in the 2020 election would be worthless (They were all bulls * t, according to an excerpt from Karls’ book published in The Atlantic). Barr told me that, according to this excerpt from the Karls report, he had already concluded that it was highly unlikely that there was any evidence that would tip the scales in the election. He expected Trump to lose and therefore was not surprised by the outcome.

The former president, of course, continues to push, alternately, a false narrative that he only lost in 2020 due to voter fraud as well as a fiction he somehow earned. Hinting at the 2024 run at a rally this weekend, Trump mused to the crowd, “It’s possible we have to win (the White House) a third time.”

