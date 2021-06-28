Xi Jinping’s complicated quest for state-enterprise technology complex – The Diplomat

Along with more coercive measures, the Chinese government is also using financial incentives to ensure that private companies prioritize China’s technological goals, including AI.

The relationship between the Chinese government and its private tech sector can seem confusing. Beijing appears to be asserting more control over Chinese tech giants, for example, by crack down on Alibaba and Tencent for growing too powerful. At the same time, Chinese leaders recognize that they must also allow a certain degree of independence for companies to be efficient and profitable.

For the Chinese leaders, this position is not paradoxical. As Xi Jinping recently noteded, We encourage the development of private enterprises. When they encounter difficulties [and] confusion sets in, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) gives advice so that they can develop boldly and confidently.

What constitutes difficulties is for the PCB to decide, as well as the methods of course correction when private companies are confused.

To put this idea into practice, the government is taking the carrot and stick approach. For example, in September 2020, the CPC Central Committee issued a document, signaling to private companies that they must steadfastly follow the Party and devote themselves to development. The following month, Xi personally intervened to block Alibabas Ant Group’s initial public offering of $ 34 billion, further strengthening its grip on China’s private tech sector. Now Ant is in talks with Chinese state-owned enterprises, which may result in a joint venture with access to Chinese consumer data.

Recent research from Georgetown Universitys Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) shows that in addition to more coercive measures, the government also uses financial incentives such as venture capital funding, tax incentives and grants to ensure that private companies prioritize China’s technological goals. The Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance is a government-sponsored group that distributes such incentives and facilitates public-private collaboration.

The alliance has attracted hundreds of companies, including Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent. But the distribution of power within the alliance is more telling: While state-backed members have fewer seats, they almost dominate the alliance’s leadership and appear to influence its industrial members. For example, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, the alliance’s top member, held a competition in 2018 to reward companies with the best dual-use AI applications that can support the military-civil fusion strategy. from China.

Senior officials bet that the alliance will help implement the ambitious next-generation artificial intelligence development plan that oversees China’s national AI strategies through 2030. But governments are using the alliance to interfere in China’s private sector AI industry is constrained by the tension between government goals and market realities. For example, in December 2017, the government set specific product targets such as intelligent service robots and video image identification systems to advance the AI ​​industry. Yet many AI-driven business alliances specialize in AI-based business solutions with better market growth potential, rather than strategic, state-backed AI products.

As the line between the Chinese public and private sectors is increasingly blurred, observers should not confuse the controlled private sector with the equivalent of the public sector. The government distinguishes between them and tries to get private investors to participate in government guidance funds: public-private investments used to support strategic industries such as semiconductors and photonics. The government offers financial incentives by contributing 20-30% of the fund target and, in some cases, waiving interest payments and assuming losses from private investors. To March 2021 CSET report found that some guidance funds successfully raise funds from private investors and invest in high-tech projects to help China advance in technology.

But despite the enormous political and financial support from governments, most guidance funds still have serious flaws, including problems in raising and deploying capital, inefficiency caused by duplicate funds, poor management, non-strategic investments and the inability to truly attract private capital.

It remains to be seen whether the AI ​​Industry Alliance and Guidance Fund Mechanism will successfully help China to outperform the United States in advanced technologies. China’s state-enterprise complex could contribute to the strategic development of its industry. But the pervasive intervention of governments in the Chinese private sector has caused further inefficiencies; for example, the involvement of bureaucrats in the day-to-day operations of guidance funds has attracted corruption and poor investment decisions.

Whether or not the Chinese government’s efforts to steer the private sector toward desirable outcomes are successful, the United States should not duplicate China’s manual. US policymakers should instead consolidate the advantages of the Americas in talent recruitment, higher education system s , and alliances with other democracies in order to maintain US leadership in emerging technologies. At the same time, US policymakers should not overlook the market-distorting industrial policy that the Chinese government is using to increase trade barriers for US companies while supporting Chinese national champions.

There is no doubt that China has become a strategic competitor whose national strategies seem to threaten the free and open markets enjoyed by most of the world. However, China is not infallible; observers should take stock of internal frictions and contradictions in Chinese systems and continue to monitor the evolving relationship between the government and its private tech sector.