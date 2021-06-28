Jokowi criticized by BEM UI, Institut SETARA: student criticism is part of social control





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – SETARA Institute researcher Ikhsan Yosarie said that the criticism of the University of Indonesia’s Executive Office of Students (BEM UI) against President Joko Widodo with the poster “The king of the service lip service Was part of the freedom of citizens to express their opinions, and conscience as defined in the Constitution of 1945. Article 28E paragraph (3) and Article 28I paragraph (1). Thus, Ikhsan said that the campus to which they belonged should facilitate this constitutional right by guaranteeing the academic freedom of its students. “In addition, the role of students as agents of change (agent of change), social control (social control) and guardian of morality (moral force), so that they have a moral obligation to criticize the government, “Ikhsan told reporters on Monday (6/28/2021). Read also : Jokowi Called The King Of Lip Service, PKS: Honest Student Voices, Don’t Get Fucked According to him, UI’s statement that they truly value free speech stands in stark contrast to his actions which actually summoned BEM UI under the guise of being part of student development. The summons, which was accompanied by statements from the campus that monopolized BEM UI, explicitly reflected the act of restricting students’ freedom of expression. “Further, the campus statement that what BEM UI did was not a way of expressing the right opinion was a form of restricting the constitutional rights of citizens to express opinions,” he explained. . Read also : BEM UI manager explained about Jokowi’s nickname, The King of Lip Service: Wants to Remind the President Ikhsan himself believes that the substance of the criticisms of BEM UI reflects the political reality that should be assessed by the government. The various things the government said, in this case the president, are of course reasonable to be billed by the public, in this case the students. Even BEM UI also includes their various references in these reviews, so these reviews have a foundation. “Critical points are also the criticisms of civil society organizations against the current government, such as the weakening of the KPK and the rubber article of the ITE law and its implications. The campus must support the actions of students who seek to correct and improve political realities that are not constructive for democracy, not quite the opposite, ”Ikhsan said. Read also : BEM UI calls Jokowi king lip service, Democrats: criticism is a sign of love for president In addition, Ikhsan pointed out that the campus is a place of growth and development of freedom of thought, opinion and freedom of thought. In such conditions, the campus must be the place of the pillars of democracy. “The criticisms against the government, in fact, become a reflection of the implementation of the knowledge learned on campus. These criticisms come from the critical power and social sensitivity of the students who are also honed on the campus,” Ikhsan said. . “In addition, criticism is one of the important roles of students in the direct supervision of policies made by the government,” he concluded.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos