Donald Trump describes the post-White House life of Melania Trump as “low key, but not really low key”.





Former President Donald Trump has delivered a bizarre account of his wife’s activities since leaving the White House, defining them as: “low key, but not really low key.”

Trump was answering questions about his third wife in a telephone interview with Wake Up America on the US conservative network Newsmax TV.

The hosts mentioned the absence of Melania Trump in the public limelight since the couple were kicked from office, to which Trump said “it’s very funny.”

Melania Trump has rarely been seen since the couple officially left office in January 2021.

Melania has rarely been seen since the couple left the White House, following the election victory of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former first lady was spotted at Mar-a-Lago’s exclusive Mother’s Day luncheon, commemorating the occasion at the family’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., Where they were residing following the election results of 2020.

Describing his wife as a “very confident person,” Trump told Wake Up America hosts, “She’s been very successful as a model, she’s been very successful and she’s low-key, but not exactly low-key, but she’s a low key key and people love her. “

"She's low-key, but not exactly low-key, but she's low-key and people love her."

Referring to her appearance at a political rally in Ohio on Sunday, Trump said the “big crowds” chanted “we love our first lady, we love our first lady.”

“A lot of times they show a photo of a high heel, a high heeled shoe,” he said.

The conversation turned into a dissection of the criticisms the former first lady received on a number of her outfit choices during the Trump administration.

When the couple visited US cities ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, Melania was criticized for meeting casualties while wearing high heels.

“That’s when they ripped us off when she was hit by a hurricane,” Trump said.

“And Texas, and we left for Air Force One, and she feels obligated to be dressed beautifully to represent the people of our country, so she got on the plane wearing, you know, we’re awesome, then she got a bag and the bag was sneakers and a tracksuit and everything, right? ”he continued.

Melania has been criticized for wearing high heels while visiting the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Criticism on the heels, according to Trump, “has become a big thing.”

“They like the first lady and the people, and you don’t read that, you don’t read that and them, the news loves to keep her away, and it’s okay, frankly, with her, it’s absolutely okay. she has a lot of confidence, has a lot of confidence, ”he said.

Trump continued his tirade against media coverage of his wife’s conduct during her tenure, praising her as a “very exceptional person” and celebrating Christmas decorations and renovations to the rose garden.

Since his departure, a petition to replant roses in the prestigious White House gardens has been filed, thwarting the concrete monument and redecorating Melania introduced in 2019.

“It’s complicated stuff, and she did a great job, and people – I can only tell you people understand, and they really like our first lady,” Trump said.

Melania renovated the famous rose garden in 2019.

According to a CNN report earlier this year, Melania established a post-White House office in Palm Beach, Florida.

Her intention is to “keep” Be Best, “a campaign she launched in power to help children against cyberbullying, support their health and well-being, and prevent the impact of the opioid crisis.

During his lengthy phone interview, Trump also claimed he would make an “announcement” around 2024, where he then hinted at his return to politics.

“I will make an announcement in the not too distant future,” he said.

