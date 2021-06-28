Delivery of 5 million homes via the markets





ISLAMABAD:

The most important economic promise that Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made to people was the construction of five million houses targeting poor segments of the population.

Three years later, we saw the launch of the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP), as well as the announcement of subsidized mortgages for low-income clients.

To date, 1,500 homes have been delivered while 5,000 more are under construction in various towns. Even then, the allocation of these units exclusively to NPHP is questionable as housing is technically a provincial domain.

At this rate, if the government is lucky, NPHP will barely hit 1% of its target by the end of PTI’s tenure.

Homeownership is not only important for town planning, but also for providing asset backed security for people. One can also spot a case of market failure – all new housing programs launched by the private sector only attract the middle and upper classes.

And no doubt, 40% of the Pakistani population comprising of low and middle incomes will remain destitute if we were to depend on the private sector. That is why we need the government to close this gap and take action.

This is the basic premise of all housing programs that governments launch. NPHP is no exception. However, this approach is fundamentally flawed.

Last week, Safiya Homes, a private organization that strives to provide affordable housing solutions to low-income people, handed over the keys to the first batch of 400 homeowners in Lahore. These families could not have imagined owning their own house as their average monthly income is PKR 40,000 to 60,000.

This organization is currently developing a number of projects across the country with plans to deliver 5,000 homes by 2023. They have succeeded in mobilizing national and foreign investments to the tune of Rs4 billion.

The private sector works for incentives. In the case of the housing market, incentives, driven largely by a set of rules, practices and demands, primarily disadvantage any business model for low-income people.

This “market failure” can be corrected by changing the structure of incentives. Once this is corrected, we will see huge resources being deployed by the private sector in the social housing segment, thus not only helping new owners but also realizing the Prime Minister’s vision.

The missing idea is that affordable housing is not a game of margins but a game of time.

Typically, the maximum margins on an affordable housing project would be 50% over the life of the project, or five years, which would translate into an annualized return on investment of 10%. This is not attractive for private capital, especially in Pakistan’s financial scenario, where inflation is around 10%.

However, if those five years can be cut in half – 2.5 years – the annualized ROI will double to 20%, making it attractive to private capital.

The challenge is to rethink the planning and approval process. The time it takes from planning to executing a housing program can be reduced by reducing the time required to issue a notice of compliance from a maximum of 36 months currently to six months.

The good news is that in the case of Punjab, the government has passed a law allowing the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) to effectively reduce the delay to less than six months in the case of affordable housing. . It needs to be done, replicated and demonstrated by all provincial governments.

After approval, the next step is to develop the project, install the main infrastructure and build houses. The time required for the development and construction of the houses will largely depend on the capacity and demand of the developer.

While the private sector can be mobilized to increase the speed of delivery in about nine months, the time required to sell the units can also be minimized.

There is a lack of citizen trust in private sector developers, and for good reason. The government or a regulatory body can help certify developers.

At the same time, the government can assess the aggregate demand of applicants and can channel it to the private sector after appropriate selection.

Obviously, for this to work, transparent criteria for the selection of beneficiaries and the transmission of information to the private sector will be essential.

If demand can be aggregated and developers certified, the selling period can be reduced from a few years to a few weeks, helping the private sector achieve financial close.

The end result of changing the incentive package will be an increase in the annual return on investment for the private sector – up to 33%, more homes delivered in less time and finally more tax burden on housing dollars. taxpayers.

As the decision of the location of the project is made by the private sector, supported by demand data shared by the government, the likelihood of project success increases dramatically.

While a private group like Safiya Homes can provide affordable housing, this can also be replicated and scaled up by other private groups. This must be facilitated by reforms of mortgage laws on which significant progress has already been made.

Thus, it is possible to correct private sector failures in the housing market by changing the rules and bringing in government where it really matters.

The writer is founder and executive director of PRIME, an independent economic policy think tank

Posted in The Express Tribune on June 28, 2021.

