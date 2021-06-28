Boris Johnson set to rule out early easing of restrictions as Sajid Javid calls for return to normality “as quickly as possible”

Boris Johnson is expected to rule out a quick easing of coronavirus restrictions today, as ministers meet to review the latest data and assess whether it is possible to ease the rules in England before July 19.

Last week Downing Street confirmed that a decision would be made on Monday, with Mr Johnson’s spokesman saying: “We will make it very clear to the public the rationale for the decision we have made.”

The announcement is expected to be made in a statement to parliament, which could be delivered by the new health secretary Sajid Javid who said on Sunday that he wanted a return to normality “as quickly as possible”.

But Mr Javid’s first appearance at the shipping box since stepping down as chancellor in February 2020 could be difficult, with Labor insisting the government still has “serious questions to answer” regarding the events that led to Matt Hancock ‘s dramatic resignation on weekends.

When the Prime Minister announced the delay in easing restrictions earlier this month, he described July 19 as a “dead end” date for the withdrawal of most COVID rules, but pledged to undertake a mid-term review to see if the data allowed it to move forward to July 5.

Last week, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News he was “Unlikely” to happen.

Last night, government sources suggested it was still a general assessment, and Labor sources said they expected Mr Javid to confirm that July 19 remains the target date.

But following the resignation of Mr Hancock, who had been one of the most cautious voices in the cabinet, some Tory backbench MPs are pushing for the government to move faster.

Upon arriving at the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DHSC) yesterday, Mr Javid said: “We are still in a pandemic, and I want this to end as soon as possible and this will be my most immediate priority. to see that we can get back to normal as soon as possible and as quickly as possible. “

The statement was seized by Peter Bone, Tory MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, who told Sky News: “I think even from the opening remarks of the new Health Secretary he wants to get rid of the restrictions as quickly as possible. possible, which is something I fully support.

“Maybe the former secretary of state was more careful in this regard.”

MP Iain Duncan Smith told Sky News he believes Mr Javid should go ahead with the “bold step” because the evidence for effective vaccines to prevent hospitalizations and deaths has been “incredibly strong” since the last exam.

“I hope this time around Sajid Javid, with a fresh mind on it, gets there with the evidence,” he said, which he said shows we have “broken the link” between getting coronavirus and die from the virus.

But other Tory MPs noted the difference between what Mr Javid said to television cameras as he entered the building and the written statement released later by the health department, which omitted the phrase “most early and as quickly as possible “.

Marcus Fysh, Tory MP for Yeovil, said on social media: “The Health Ministry is always up to its self-interest without worrying about the lives and livelihoods destroyed by their cruel and now redundant lockdown authoritarianism .

“Release the restrictions tomorrow Sajid Javid and Boris Johnson, vaccines mean we are no longer in a pandemic. “

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, however, said the difference between Mr Javid’s comments and the subsequent statement had caused confusion.

“What we have already seen today I fear is confusion as the new health secretary has said he wants to open up as quickly as possible, the government has now hit back on that “, did he declare.

“I don’t think it inspires confidence that on day one the health secretary said his position this morning and then the government responded to it.”

Labor is also demanding responses from the government around several issues raised in the fallout from Matt Hancock’s resignation, including how Gina Coladangelo’s appointment came about, her involvement in awarding COVID contracts and why Health Minister Lord Bethell sponsored her parliamentary pass.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Sky News yesterday that the government had launched an investigation to establish how the former health secretary was captured on CCTV kissing Ms. Coladangelo in her office, and how these images were found in The Sun newspaper.