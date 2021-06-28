Rajasthan CM Urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Increase Covid Vaccine Supply | Latest India News





Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to tell him that the state must vaccinate 1.5 million beneficiaries per day if it were to vaccinate the 7 million people owed for their second dose by the end of July on time. Gehlot said the Center is currently providing an average of 300,000 to 400,000 doses of vaccine per day to the state, which would hamper the state’s efforts to prevent the 3rd wave of Covid-19. … More than seven million people will have to receive their second dose by the end of July 2021. To ensure rapid and time-limited vaccination, we have created a vaccination capacity of over 1.5 million people per day. Currently, our daily vaccination is limited to the scope of supplies received from central government. The average daily vaccine doses received, since the start of the vaccination campaign for more than 18 years, has been only 300,000 to 400,000, Gehlot wrote. The central government reversed the vaccine purchasing policy after persistent complaints from states about its prices and availability in the open market. Beginning June 21, the Center purchases and supplies vaccine doses to states, based on their past vaccination rates and future needs. The central government has announced to states that it will distribute 120 million doses including 100 million doses of Covishield and 20 million of Covaxin to all states and Union territories for the month of July. The Union Health and Family Department shared the estimated number of vaccine doses available in a given month with states before the start of the month as part of its pre-visibility plan so that States and UTs can prepare and schedule vaccinations accordingly. The letter from Gehlots indicates that the state has been recognized for having demonstrated exemplary management of Covid and that it is among the most successful in terms of vaccination, having to date inoculated more than 236 million people while obtaining negative wastage (less than 0%). A negative loss indicates optimal use by using more than the minimum number of doses in a vaccine vial. Vaccine dose wastage, which was initially very high for several states, has been cited by experts as one of the reasons states run out of doses ahead of time. India has so far administered 371.8 million doses to 265.4 million people since January 16, 2021, the date of the launch of the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19. A total of 209 million people have received a dose, while 56.4 million people have been fully vaccinated until Sunday morning, according to government data. The Center, however, said it plans to ramp up vaccinations to around 10 million doses in a single day by August. On average, more than 6 million doses were administered daily across the country between June 21 and June 27 after the new phase of the government’s vaccination campaign took effect.

