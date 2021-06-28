Why Turkey is swapping Covid-19 rules for lifestyle restrictions

The turkey vaccination campaign has gained momentum in recent weeks and the government plans to lift all curfews and restrictions on Thursday, allowing for a possible economic recovery after nearly 2 million people were pushed into poverty by the turkeys. blockages linked to the pandemic, according to a World Bank report.

Turkey has administered 50 million doses with the aim of vaccinating 60% of its 83 million inhabitants by the end of the summer. Russia, Germany and France have lifted travel restrictions, boosting the crucial tourism industry, and later this week curfews will end as all businesses, factories, public transport and services, bars and clubs will return to normal. We are on the verge of getting rid of the pandemic, “Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

But even as Turkey opens up, its government is restricting freedom and fun for reasons seemingly unrelated to the pandemic. When the country’s longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the end of restrictions last week, he also banned music after midnight. Mr Erdogan said he did not want to offend, but added that no one has the right to disturb others at night.

Turkey’s Twittersphere reacted with outrage, throwing placards at Mr Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which also banned the sale of alcohol during its most severe lockdown in April.

“We apologize to everyone for the inconvenience we have caused over the years,” singer Cem Adrian tweeted sarcastically. Pop singer Demet Akaln, widely known as an AKP supporter, appeared to share this point of view, tweeting, “Sorry ?????” in response to the news.

Turkish rapper Agackakan gave a concert at midnight in the progressive Kadikoy district on the waterfront of Istanbul to protest the ban and was briefly detained by police. Academic Ayse Aydogdu referred to the fall in currencies and Turkey’s financial woes, as well as viral videos by mafia whistleblower Sedat Peker denouncing the ban.

“The dollar is worth nine lire, the central bank safe is empty, unemployment is at record highs, bribes and mafia are plaguing the country. State ports are used as deposits of money. drugs and the ship sank but the captain is worried about the volume of music on the bridge, ”she said on Twitter.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun responded that critics of the ban were being manipulated rather than celebrating the new normalization, adding that the government had supported the arts and artists during the pandemic.

In truth, live musical performances have been banned in Turkey since March 2020, and the music industry, as well as the performing arts in general, has suffered the consequences with countless artists and musicians pushed into poverty and even to suicide.

The ban marks an assault on the bands and concerts that perform around Izmir’s waterfront and in the alleys of Istanbul’s main pedestrian street, Istiklal Street, and against the thousands of folk musicians who serenade them. late night dinners in the countless meyhanes, or traditional restaurants. As the rest of the country returns to normal, already struggling Turkish musicians will face further restrictions and restrictions.

As his poll count fell to record highs, Mr Erdogans favoring conservatives and pro-family voters over liberal-minded city dwellers and young people put lives and livelihoods at risk. The day the Covid-19 restrictions end, July 1, is also the day Turkey officially withdraws from the Istanbul Convention, the main global pact to combat violence against women.

The president announced the move in March in an apparent nod to conservatives and Islamists who described the convention as a threat to the family. Mr Erdogan said the convention promotes homosexuality. Critics and women’s groups retort that the pullout will reduce women’s rights and protections in Turkey, where femicides and domestic violence have risen sharply in recent years.

To top it off, over the weekend, Erdogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony for what is expected to be the first of six bridges across a planned $ 20 billion Istanbul canal, which will run parallel to the Bosphorus and will turn central Istanbul into an island. The government says the new waterway will increase safety, reduce pollution and risk of accidents, and generate billions in annual revenue, while critics argue the canal will further endanger an already-suffering Marmara region. an unprecedented slime epidemic.

Activists shout slogans and hold up placards during a demonstration against Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. Reuters



I can’t sleep at night when I think of this cement project, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) told reporters, considering the ecological demise of the region. No amount of money can fix this if it is lost.

Muharrem Ince, a former CHP presidential candidate who recently started his own party, put all of these movements in one basket, highlighting the government’s “mentality that attacks the way of life” of the people.

His former colleague, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu again called for an early election, while another opposition politician went further, envisioning a heated post-vote celebration. Don’t worry, the CHP vice president tweeted. We’re going to have an after party with 80 million people with lots of music.

David Lepeska is a columnist on Turkish and Eastern Mediterranean affairs for The National