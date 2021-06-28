Riverfront Sapphire-Bay project will open makeshift gateway for Pakistan





LAHORE – Modern cities around the world have become poles of attraction for talent and investment, and have become the main engines of global growth, generating around 80% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The economic and social opportunities of these cities are helping hundreds of millions of marginalized segments lift themselves out of extreme poverty. However, on the other hand, densely populated cities, mostly developed without any planning, face enormous challenges in the form of worsening pollution conditions, widening income gaps between their populations and the deterioration of their infrastructure, especially buildings and bridges. And Pakistan’s major cities are no exception. These also face all of the above mentioned issues, a bit more.

However, the situation seems to be changing in recent times as the country has a thoughtful and visionary leader in the form of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Many areas and sectors are being examined for the first time and solutions are sought for various gigantic problems that the country has faced for several decades.

Urbanization and the attendant problems are among the issues that have been addressed at the highest level for the first time in Pakistan’s history.

In view of the ever-growing problems of the megalopolis Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the development of a new city on the banks of the Ravi River, namely the Urban Development Project. Not a housing project, but a whole new modern city, as part of the Ravi Riverfront urban development project, this is the Prime Minister’s vision. Phase I of the multi-billion dollar development mega-venture has been named Sapphire Bay. The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) was established to deal with all aspects of the Ravi Riverfront urban development project. The project aims to develop such a new city, which will be comparable to any modern city in the world. The project would help ensure the longevity of both Lahore Old Town and its people, it is believed.

According to a World Bank report, around 50% of the world’s population today live in urban areas, which would increase 1.5-fold to 6 billion by 2045. With well-managed sustainable growth urbanization, innovations and increased productivity, more than 80% of global GDP can be generated in cities, he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan also wants to include the new city, as part of the Ravi Riverfront project, in these modern cities that make fortunes for their inhabitants as well as for countries in general.

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Director General (CEO) Imran Amin told APP that administrators and planners in mega-cities must act quickly to plan for huge and rapid growth, while providing basic infrastructure. , social services and affordable housing for residents of these expanding cities. He said that in this project, residents of the region would be privileged in employment opportunities, adding that education, health and other social facilities would be shaped in the new city according to international standards. The CEO said action is being taken for the megaproject while keeping in mind the Prime Minister’s vision not to disturb any landowner against their will.

In the first phase, a canal would be built which would flow into the dam. Taking into account environmental needs and considerations, a forest of over 800 acres would also be established, he added. It is a multibillion-dollar project, being developed in the form of a new town on the banks of the Ravi River, he added.

Providing more details, he said the project will span over 25,000 hectares along the Ravi, envisioning a modern city with 12 residential, financial, mixed-use commercial, medical, sports, knowledge sectors. , downtown, urban agriculture, tourism, 45 -a clean water lake one kilometer long and green tree cover over 70% of the territory, he added. It would be the longest river in the world, and its first 15-kilometer section would be completed in early 2023.

The RUDA chief executive said Sapphire Bay will consist of around 44,000 acres, including 5,000 acres of river land. Of the remaining 39,000 acres, the government initially wanted to develop 2,000 acres of the waterfront project, the official told APP. The project would also include three dams and a lake, which would recharge the water tables in the city of Lahore. After the federal capital Islamabad, the city of Ravi would be the second planned city in the country.

Kashif Qureshi, executive director of RUDA (sales and marketing), told APP that under the RUDA 2020 law, the organization will facilitate the quality execution of the project, in line with international standards. He said the project was designed on the Singapore Line, envisioning the latest installations over an area of ​​100,000 demarcated acres.

Renowned environmentalist Mehmood Khalid Qamar told APP that the mega project is a welcome sign and will breathe new life into the city of Lahore. He regretted that the historic city of Lahore has suffered from climate, environmental and administrative challenges for more than two decades.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos