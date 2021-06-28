Information Minister says Bilawal ignores PPP position in AJK





LAHORE / Pind Dadan Khan – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on assassinated al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden as a “martyr” were a “Slip”. The Minister of Information also said that the government’s position regarding the terrorist entity is quite clear. Speaking to a private news channel, Fawad Chaudhry said: “Pakistan has voted in the UN on the war on terror (against the militants), we are one voter in one. [UN] list that declared Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda terrorists, ”he said. “Pakistan has sacrificed the most in the war on terror. ”

“It was a slip of the tongue. He had clarified it, ”said the minister, referring to the Prime Minister’s remarks.

In June last year, when speaking about the country’s relations with the United States in a comprehensive speech in Parliament, Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan had faced many “humiliations” despite his support for Washington in the “war on terror”. and was later blamed for the US failures in Afghanistan.

While recalling an incident which, according to him, had caused “embarrassment” in Pakistan, the Prime Minister had declared: “The Americans came to Abbottabad and killed, martyred Osama bin Laden. What happened after that? The whole world has cursed us and said bad things about us.

Prime Minister’s statement describing the OBL as a martyr was “a slip of the tongue”

At the time, the opposition sharply criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his comments. The controversy resurfaced last week when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi refrained from calling Osama bin Laden a terrorist in an interview with Afghan newspaper Tolo News.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari was even oblivious to his position in Azad Jammu-et- Kashmir (AJK), because only eight candidates were standing in the upcoming AJK Legislative Assembly elections on the PPP ticket. In a tweet, he said that Bilawal Zardari’s speech made it clear the reality that he (Bilawal) does not know his party’s position within the AJK. He recalled that Bilawal Zardari and the vice-president of the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Mrs. Maryam Nawaz, had led the electoral campaigns of their respective parties in a crazy way during the last elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, it was later revealed that not even a third of the total number of aspirants were running for election on the PPP and PML-N lists at that time.

In addition, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced an anti-corruption rhetoric and started a political struggle against corrupt elements around 21 years ago.

Addressing a public rally in Pind Dadan Khan, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had deceived the people for many years.

Previously, power was transferred between two political families and competition between the two for the seizure of power. Imran Khan introduced a new culture and developed a new political narrative that he would not do bribery or allow anyone to do so. At present, projects worth billions of rupees were being carried out without any reports of receiving kickbacks. The PTI government was determined to devote the country’s resources to the people.

He said that PPP co-chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had no political achievement other than heredity and yet they dream of running the country.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces and justice system stood alongside the civilian government and the political atmosphere in the country testified that Imran Khan would form government again after the 2023 elections as well.

Pakistani army officers and soldiers are united to defend the beloved country. He thanked the people of Khewra and Pind Dadan Khan for giving him an enthusiastic welcome. He said the constituents trusted Imran Khan on merit in the 2018 general election.

