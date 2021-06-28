The journey of public debt from the Soeharto era to Jokowi





Jakarta – Indonesia still relies on debt as a source of state funding. For the period of May 2021, according to APBN Kita data from the Ministry of Finance, the total government debt reached Rs.6,418.5 trillion. The ratio of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) reached 40.49%. It is an indicator of a country’s debt security. From the State Finance Law n. 17 of 2003, the debt-to-GDP ratio limit is 60%. If it exceeds the security limit, the country will be trapped in debt and will not be able to pay. This debt ratio continues to fluctuate in several presidential directions. For example, during President Soeharto’s New Order, the debt ratio of 57.7% to GDP and public debt stood at Rs 551.4 trillion, while the GDP was Rs 955.6 trillion. of rupees. Indeed, in comparison, the report debt The current era of President Joko Widodo is smaller than the Suharto era. However, what is noted is that the debt conditions in the Suharto and Jokowi eras are very different. After the era of President BJ Habibie, the debt-to-GDP ratio skyrocketed. At that time, the debt in the Habibie era was around Rp 938.8 trillion, while the GDP was Rp 1.099 trillion. So the debt to GDP ratio is at the level of 85.4% . The debt ratio began to decline during the time of Gusdur, or President KH Abdurrahman Wahid. At that time, the public debt ratio declined slightly to 77.2%. Where the public debt is IDR 1,271 trillion and the GDP is IDR 1,491 trillion. During the time of President Megawati Soekarnoputri, the debt ratio also fell again. At that time, the public debt was 1,298 trillion rupees, while the GDP was 2,303 trillion rupees. So the debt ratio at the time was 56.5% to GDP. Now entering the SBY administration for the period 2004-2014, the debt value has reached Rs 2,608 billion. Although the value of debt doubled, the value of GDP at that time also saw a larger increase. The GDP of this era reached 10,542 billion rupees, an increase of several times over the previous era. In this way, the debt ratio is also only around 24.7% of GDP. Report debt it was recorded to be the lowest to date. During the Jokowi-Jusuf Kalla era during the period 2014-2018, the central government debt in July 2018 stood at IDR 4,253.02 billion or increased by 12.51% year-on-year (year-on-year). The debt-to-GDP ratio at that time was around 14 trillion rupees, or 29.74%. (kil / eds)

