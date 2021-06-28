Foreign media on Boris Johnson’s appointment: “A bad …





In Europe, the appointment was met with satire. The French assistant of ‘Bojo’, Jean-Marc Ayrault, recalled that the former mayor of London has “lied a lot” in the past a rarity in politics (both politicians who lie and politicians who accuse others of lie). The German news agency DPA calls Johnson “Where hat angst vor Boris?” Dedicated a long report under the title, translated as ‘Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Boris’. Until recently Johnson was called “very popular”, but since taking a Brexit stance the media have left the man very short. Locust Ayrault’s German ally Frank-Walter Steinmeier believes Johnson behaved “irresponsibly” in his approach to the Brexit referendum. The German finds it “scandalous” that Johnson casually went to play cricket after this referendum. Luckily, there’s still some good ol ‘mate on the other side of the pond: State Department spokesman Mark Toner said he looks forward to working with Boris and the appointment of Bozo was “the history of England and the relationship between United”. A truly defining moment in the State and in the United Kingdom. On the other hand, the German Social Democrat Martin Schulz was less sympathetic: he said he feared that Europe would find itself “in a dangerous vicious circle” with the Brexiteer Boris. sudden diplomat That does not rule out the possibility that on Monday, on his first visit to his new post in Brussels, Johnson will appear in traditional photographs as one of the cheerful and cheerful European friends. Incidentally, Johnson has to lead Britain’s exit from the European Union in the right direction, but former Foreign Secretary David Davies. What politicians think, the mainstream media think too. This is how the German weekly Der Spiegel calls the British government “House of Cards” (TV series, what about you?). Bad joke The Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborza – a pro-European – suspected Johnson of “not being qualified for the job”, while the German conservative newspaper Die Welt called the appointment a “bad joke”. The newspaper spits out the evidence because who else would call Hillary Clinton a “tragic nurse” other than Johnson. (Hillary was never a nurse.) Meanwhile, in Russia, people watch the cat come out of the tree. Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Alexei Pushkov said he hoped Johnson “does not suffer from the same anti-Russian disease as his predecessor”. Johnson has so far only made Hitler’s equation mandatory for the European Union, and not (yet) for Vladimir Putin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos