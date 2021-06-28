Egyptian-Turkish talks halt, foreign minister says





Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Friday that Egyptian-Turkish talks were currently on hold, denying that an Egyptian delegation was traveling to Turkey to resume talks anytime soon. In a phone interview with TV host Amr Adib on the show al-Hekaya (The Story), Shoukry said there was no current date for the resumption of exploratory sessions to examine Egyptian relations. -turks. He underlined Egypt’s reservations on certain Turkish policies, in particular following the abuses of Erdogan’s adviser. “There is diplomatic representation on both sides with their charge d’affaires, through which normal political dialogue takes place in conveying messages, managing the relationship and communicating what we see regarding relationships and what that we find opinions that we have to communicate to the Turkish side, ”he explained. Regarding Turkey’s decision to stop using Turkish lands as a platform to criticize the Egyptian administration, he said: “We hope that Egyptian-Turkish relations will be based on the principles which govern stable international relations, including non-interference in internal affairs and good neighborliness, without allowing any activity on state lands that would destabilize a other country.” “These are the principles established in the Charter of the United Nations, which we follow and adopt, and we expect in all our dealings that countries exchange these same principles. “ An adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Yasin Aktay has criticized the Egyptian authorities for the rulings against the leaders and members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood group over the dispersal of the Rabaa sit-in. In an article in Turkish newspaper Yeni afak, Aktay said that as the eighth anniversary of what he called a “military coup in Egypt” approached, an Egyptian court ratified an earlier decision to execute 12 people, including ministers from the elected government that was overthrown by the coup, as well as personalities from the government party. Aktay’s words contrast with recent positive statements from the two countries and the rapprochement that has seen several meetings in Cairo. A Turkish delegation visited Cairo on May 5 and 6, at the invitation of Egypt, and after the visit, a joint statement was issued describing the talks as “frank and thorough”. Edited translation of Al-Masry Al-Youm

