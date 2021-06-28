PAN on BEM UI criticizes Jokowi: campus is a room of ideas, not condemnation





Merdeka.com – The National Mandate Party defended the University of Indonesia Student Executive Council (BEM) UI which criticized President Joko Widodo. PAN DPP Deputy Secretary General Farazandi Fidinansyah criticized the campus for silencing its students. Because, the campus must be a space of ideas. “PAN defends the right to freedom of expression as the essence of democracy and the mandate of reform. Campuses must be a space for debating ideas, not all criticism will be stifled by sanctions, ”Farazandi told reporters on Monday (28/6). Farazandi said that if you don’t agree with BEM UI’s statement, it should be conveyed through a debate of ideas and ideas. He felt it was too much for the UI to call his students. “In my opinion, students should be summoned by the campus and said to be guided. Indeed, a room for dialogue should be open and those who disagree can present their arguments. This is the essence of democracy and the freedom of responsible opinion, “he said. Farazandi hopes that the students will continue to convey their opinions and suggestions to the government. “The students continue to express their opinions and suggestions for improving the policies issued by the government,” he concluded. Previously, the download of the Student Executive Council (BEM) of the University of Indonesia (UI), which criticized President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and called it The King of Lip Service, a long tail. The UI Student Affairs Department summoned the administrators of the BEM on Sunday (27/6) afternoon. Amelita Lusia, head of public relations and the KIP UI office, confirmed the invitation. He said the BEM administrator was called in to explain the posters they uploaded to their social media. The letter of invitation to the administrators of BEM UI was officially made on Sunday (27/6) and signed by the director of student affairs of the UI Tito Latif Indra. Photos of the document also circulated on social media. There were 10 people who were called, including BEM UI President Leon Alvinda Putra. They would have attended as per the invitation, but Amelita admitted that she did not know the outcome of the meeting. Amelita explained that the download appeared on Saturday (6/26) afternoon around 6:00 p.m. WIB. The content then triggered the reaction of many circles. “On our side, remember what they conveyed through the memes is that if these students want to be critical, there’s something they’re responding to, isn’t there? freedom of opinion, and to express aspirations is indeed possible for this. But what do we expect that does not violate the rules, there is no legal corridor that is violated, “he said. [ded]







