Civilian groups and student councils defend BEM user interface by criticizing Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A coalition of a number of civil society organizations and student executive councils (BEMs) from various universities has expressed support for the FINE UI or the University of Indonesia. The action of the UI rectorate who convened the student council after criticizing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo via social media was considered to have suppressed freedom of expression. “[We] urge the leaders of the University of Indonesia to guarantee the freedom of expression exercised by UI students as guaranteed by the constitution, ”as quoted in the coalition’s written statement on Monday June 28. Time requested confirmation of the release from Greenpeace Indonesia activist Asep Komarudin. He said the statement listed 44 organizations, including the Indonesian BEM Alliance, Greenpeace Indonesia, the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) and the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI). The coalition felt that the actors who suppress freedom of expression are not only from the state but also from universities. Thus, it becomes clear that civil liberties are increasingly restricted. “BEM UI’s Instagram content is now being attacked by buzzers through comments and they are also attacking the account of BEM UI President Leon Alvinda Putra. The summons from the unemployment insurance bureaucrats indicates that civil liberties are systematically restricted by the state. Previously reported, the UI rectorate appealed to the FINE UI after posting posters calling President Jokowi the lip service king. Leon said it was a form of criticism based on arguments and data. Lily: Academic Slams UI Rectorate for invoking BEM UI after criticizing

M YUSUF MANURUNG







