Xi hails 70th anniversary of founding of CPP in Cambodia Hun Sen

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, sent a message on Monday to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, chairman of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), congratulating the CPP on the occasion of the ceremony. its 70th anniversary of founding.

On behalf of the CCP, the Chinese people and himself, Xi expressed his best wishes to Hun Sen, the CPP and the Cambodian people.

Welcoming Cambodia’s contribution, under the leadership of the PPC, to national development, regional stability and prosperity, Xi assured Hun Sen that China will continue to support Cambodia in its national development path.

He also expressed his full confidence that the CPP, under the leadership of Hun Sen, will make a greater contribution to the country and its people, as well as to regional peace and development.

As staunch friends and community of destiny, China and Cambodia have always maintained high-level development regarding their relationship, Xi said, praising mutual support since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. .

The two countries have proven the steadfast and long-standing bilateral ties with concrete actions, according to Xi.

Xi reiterated the CCP’s special attention to friendly cooperation with the CPP, and stressed that he is ready to work with Hun Sen to strengthen the two sides’ leading political role in bilateral relations and to strengthen exchanges. and cooperation between the two sides to advance the construction of the Sino-Cambodia community of destiny and bring benefits to the two peoples.