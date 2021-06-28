Minister emphasizes uniform application of laws – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The lawyer for Federal Minister of Law and Justice, Dr Farogh Naseem, stressed on Sunday that the implementation of laws should be equal for both the elite and the poor, as the current system does not serve than the rich and neglects the poor.

The minister expressed these views during a speech at a ceremony distributing aid checks to bar associations at the Law Department here.

Dr Naseem said Prime Minister Imran Khan promoted the culture of equality and appointed capable, educated and upright people and started a journey to Naya Pakistan.

Farogh regrets that poor segments of society are suffering under the current system

He said the Law Ministry is always ready to support anyone without any discrimination and that any individual can ask for help without mentioning religion, language, race and political affiliation as these were not not relevant to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Law.

The minister said he would not support anything against the Constitution, the rule of law, basic human rights and constitutionalism, but some issues could be debated.

He said the ministry is working to address common man’s problems and compensation can be done through legislation, but legislation alone does not work without proper implementation of the rules. laws.

The minister later presented grant checks to representatives of 110 bar associations and bar councils across the country.

Posted in Dawn, le 28 June 2021

