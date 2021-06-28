Edwina Currie unleashes Theresa May savagery in Boris Johnson’s defense – – VIDEO | Television and radio | Show biz & TV





Former Conservative MP Edwina Currie argued that despite the scandal surrounding former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, politicians should not be held to standards of “holiness.” Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid argued that not violating Covid measures is not holding MPs too high. Ms Currie also argued that Boris Johnson and his government, despite their faults, have had great success during the pandemic, when it comes to the deployment of the vaccine.

Ms Curriet argued that former Prime Minister Theresa May was “holier” than Boris Johnson and yet had accomplished nothing during his tenure as Tory leader. Mrs. Currie said: “What I’m saying is that at the end of the day, if you have Saints in office, you’re not going anywhere. “We had a very holy lady, bless her, in Theresa May, she accomplished absolutely nothing. “I’m much more interested in getting things done.

“This government and Boris Johnson, for all their faults, got things done.” Mr Lewis interrupted to ask if Ms Currie was arguing that ethics don’t matter as long as you get results. Mr Lewis fired back: “Doesn’t morality matter, don’t ethics matter, does following your own rules or the rule of law? has no importance? “The rule of law which says that even government ministers are subject to the rule of law and that we are all individuals subject to the rule of law.

She added, “But the more this exam forces people to leave their positions, the more this exam makes life extremely difficult for them and their families. “Then fewer of those people are going to show up for the office.”







