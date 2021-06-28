Istanbul canal construction: what about the controversial looga measures in the Erdogan race?





An hour ago Quote in pictures, AFP / Getty Images Photo caption, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Turkish President Erdogan RecepTayyip recently cut the ribbon on a project to build Istanbul’s looga canal in order to reduce congestion caused by the over mashuuqlka passage in the Gulf city. Erdogan called the $ 15 billion project ambitious and in the interest of the people of the country. “We see the Istanbul Canal project as the future of the city. We are opening a new chapter in Turkey’s development history,” Erdogan said at the inauguration ceremony. According to the Turkish government, the project will take up to six years, but critics say it will affect the environment. Once the canal project is completed, 160 ships will pass through it every day. It is planned to cover a distance of 45 kilometers, from north to south of Istanbul and west of the Bosphorus. Critics of the project described it as “foolish” and detrimental to the beauty of the environment and the water. While some claim that the project will lead to more loans from Turkey. They argue that the project will destroy marine life and endanger the fresh water available to residents of Istanbul. Some Turkish farmers’ associations claim that the project will contribute to the destruction of several villages. Some senior Turkish banking officials have said some of the country’s largest banks are not interested in financing the project because they are concerned about the environmental and economic consequences, she told Reuters. Quote in pictures, given The Bosphorus, widely used by ships, is the only Black Sea waterway that connects the Mediterranean Sea. The plan disconnected from the canal will be another route. Currently, the Bosporus carries 43,000 ships a year, which is congested and time consuming, according to Reuters. Arrest of retired officers In April, she was arrested 10 Turkish admiral and retired after openly criticizing the construction of a large canal project in Istanbul, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The detainees are among 104 retired senior officers who signed an open letter warning to withdraw from an international agreement to be used for the management of the strategic Bosporus Corridor. The 10 admirals arrested included Cem Gurdeniz, often described as the father of the controversial new maritime policy known as the “Blue Homeland”. Earlier this year, the Turkish government approved plans for the Istanbul Canal.

