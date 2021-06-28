The BJP has its post-second wave policy ready from perception to management of expectations

Text size:

OOn Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party chairman JP Nadda looked like a man in charge as he chaired a high-level meeting at BJP headquarters: surrounded by his predecessors, Interior Minister Amit Shah to the left and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to his right, followed by nine other high ranking ministers seated on both sides. Nadda was discussing preparations for the poll in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Nadda, BJP leaders said, provided an update on social security schemes and infrastructure projects in states linked to the poll.

Critics may argue that it was more optical than substance. If it was about infrastructure, how is it that the Union Minister in charge of road transport and highways and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, Nitin Gadkari, was not present at this meeting ? Where was the minister in power? And no one to talk about health infrastructure! How is it that the leaders of the BJP, in charge of these states, were not invited to this meeting? And none of those states, by BJP rules, four of those five were there to share their comments. When Nadda reportedly discussed plans and projects in the states related to the elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing the progress of plans in Ayodhya.

However, there have been many such meetings at BJP headquarters lately. In the past four weeks there has been a wave of activity at government and party level, the PM has met with ministers in batches to review their work, BJP crisis managers have rushed to states Witnesses of infighting and senior BJP officers a series of meetings with ministers and party officials.

They give a sense of urgency for the government and the party to put their homes in order, after being caught like a deer in the headlights during the second wave of the pandemic. Some skeptics may question the results of these meetings, such as former Union Minister Arun Shourie once mentionned, quoting Urdu poet Akbar Allahabadi: Dishe–on ke aane ki awaaz toh aa rahi hai, khaana nahi aa raha (we hear the noise of the plates but the food does not come).

This may be partly true in today’s context as well. After all, what has changed in the past month?

Management of expectations

If Modi were to revamp his team for a better capacity boost for future challenges, he doesn’t seem in a rush. Discrediting opposition parties remains the top priority of NDA governments. As for the BJP, the leadership is still busy fighting fires in the states, even a powerful CM like Yogi Adityanath is not getting the approval of his ministers for his second term.

That said, one thing has certainly changed for the Modi government and the BJP since the second wave of the pandemic began to recede. They’re back in the headlines, not for being absent but for being in action, regardless of the outcome. Critics may call it perception or headline management, but the waiver of power has again created a buzz, rekindling interest in governance before the third wave of the pandemic and curiosity about its electoral strategy after the debacle. from Bengal.

BJP strategists also appear to be working on another plan for managing expectations. No more triumphalism. Listen carefully to the Prime Minister’s underlying messages in the last three episodes of Mann Ki Baat. the too fan of the coronavirus has ravaged not only India, but the entire world. Her heart breaks with desperation to see people in pain. But no government can do much about a virus that is Bahurupiya. No matter what he wants, he can’t fix the public health infrastructure his predecessors left in disarray for 70 years (not counting the last seven years). Or the BJP would like people to believe. They must also believe that he will provide people with what he has done to protect himself and his mother from the vaccination.

BJP can talk about peoples PM: There is no difference between him, his mother and other Indians 130 crore; they are just as safe or just as vulnerable. And if this is the only shield humanity has against this deadly virus, those who spread negative rumors will not guess which weakens the fight against the pandemic. Meanwhile, the BJP must try to put the blame on the opposition’s door for anything that has gone wrong or gone wrong. He used an intermediate oxygen audit report criticize Delhi’s Aam Aadmi party government for inflating its oxygen needs, negatively affecting the oxygen supply in 12 states at the height of the second wave of Covid-19. If that oxygen had been used in other states, many lives could have been saved, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said.

The very next day, the head of AIIMS, Randeep Guleria, who led the subgroup that prepare the report, tried to make it clear that people should wait for the final report and not jump to conclusions about the Delhi government exaggerating its oxygen needs. It was then too late. The false alarm from AAP governments affecting the oxygen supply in many states had made headlines and it was now up to thousands of administrators in the WhatsApp group to spread the word no matter what Guleria had to say.

As the opposition continued to target the NDA government for vaccine mismanagement, the ruling party offered a quick fix. On June 21, Modi celebrated a record vaccination (86 lakhs), leaving Minister Smriti Irani in charge of to suggest a day later, how congressional-led states did the worst on immunization even as the country set a world record. In short, what the BJP would have people believe again is that it is the opposition that is dragging the country towards vaccination. Critics could criticize the low immunization rate to rack up vials in BJP-led states before June 21, how the Center provided them with extra doses for that day, and how the number of vaccines has dramatically increased in those states. days after the record. But the world record and the performances of the congressional-ruled states were already recorded in the annals of WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

What Rahul Gandhi does not see

This is the narrative PM Modi has been building since the second wave of Covid peaked. Rahul Gandhi has sought to pierce this narrative, describing Mann Ki Baat Sundays as a diversionary tactic and demanding an end to the vaccine shortage. The dismissive tone of congressional leaders likely stems from his belief, shared by many of Modi’s rivals, that people will not forget the government’s failures during the first and second waves of the pandemic, and the third wave will put them even further. angry. The jury is out on that, but for now Gandhi may be underestimating Modi, again.

Modis’ initial reluctance to foreign vaccines due to his preference for vaccines made in India could have hurt India’s fight against the pandemic and the government’s image, but he is recovering now. Modis’ governance model can be criticized in many ways, but it has an outstanding delivery record. There may be constraints on the supply side today, but trust him to sort them out well before the next round of elections. If Modi sees vaccination as the only way to revitalize his Covid-affected policy, Rahul Gandhi must base his hopes on something better than the vaccine shortage.

The author tweets @ dksingh73.Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

