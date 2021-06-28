Donald Trump calls former attorney general Barr a “disappointment”





Former US President Donald Trump called his former Attorney General William Barr a “disappointment in every sense of the word” on Sunday (local time) after the latter called Trump’s repeated and unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election as “bullshit” in a week to come.

“Bill Barr was a disappointment in every sense of the word. Plus, Barr, who was attorney general (attorney) shouldn’t be talking about the president,” The Hill quoted, citing a statement from Trump on Sunday night.

He added: “Instead of doing his job, he did the opposite and told the people in the Department of Justice not to investigate the election. Just like he did with the Mueller report and the cover-up. Crooked Hillary and RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA, they don’t ‘I don’t want to investigate the real facts. Bill Barr’s weakness helped facilitate the cover-up of the crime of the century, the rigged presidential election of 2020! “

Trump further described Barr as a “RINO” who “really let the American people down” and complained about Barr’s handling of the 2020 election and lamented that his former attorney general had not sufficiently investigated wrongdoing during the Obama administration.

“Now it has been revealed that Barr was being pressured into lying about the election by Mitch McConnell, another beauty, who feared damaging Republicans’ chances in Georgia’s second round,” Trump said.

In a recently published excerpt from an upcoming book “Betrayal,” Barr described the rapid deterioration in his relationship with Trump as the then president became more vocal in his belief that the 2020 election. were fraudulent, The Hill reported.

“If there was any evidence of fraud, I had no reason to delete it. But throughout my journey, I suspected that there was nothing there.

Barr also told Karl that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had urged him to push back on Trump’s lies, fearing Trump’s rhetoric would cost Republicans in the Georgia Senate second round in January.

Since the results of the 2020 presidential election, Trump had spent months claiming the election was rigged against him, pointing to what he calls questionable votes in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

According to The Hill, Trump highlighted Barr’s comments in his resignation letter where he said he was “greatly honored” to have served in the Trump administration.

Barr then praised Trump at the time, pointing to “the many unprecedented successes and accomplishments you have delivered to the American people. Your record is all the more historic as you achieved it in the face of relentless resistance. and relentless “.

Barr has long been criticized by Democrats who said he was Trump’s personal lawyer and defended the former president rather than the interests of the American public.

