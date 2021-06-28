How Pakistan is helping China crack down on Uyghur Muslims – the Diplomat





On May 7, in the hours following Friday prayers, textile and carpet merchant Abdul Wali was preparing to close his store in Islamabad in anticipation of the COVID-19 containment that had been imposed in the Pakistani capital. The deputy commissioner had announced that public transport would be suspended after 6 p.m., so Wali faced a race against time if he wanted to catch one of the last northbound buses to pass Eid-ul- Fitr with his family like every year.

During the rush to wrap up, Wali got a call informing him that his older brother had been kidnapped.

My brother’s wife hadn’t heard from him for several days. She was informed by a few close friends of my brother that he had been kidnapped by local authorities, Wali told The Diplomat.

Abdul Wali is from a Muslim Uyghur family originally from Dabancheng district in Urumqi, the capital of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Her father moved to Pakistan in the 1960s amid China’s initiation of restrictions on Uyghur culture and the local practice of Islam. After doing some odd jobs, he started an export business and married a Pakistani woman, mother Walis, a few years after moving to the country, eventually inviting some extended family members to move to Pakistan as well. .

Wali says his brother, an Islamic cleric who travels through the region on missionary exercises, has been accused of being a member of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), an Islamist militant group banned as a terrorist group in China and Pakistan. .

My brother has never touched a gun in his life. He is a preacher of Islam and has been targeted for speaking on behalf of his fellow human beings [Uyghur] Imams and Muslims, who are persecuted in our home country, as Muslim umma [community] watch in silence, Wali said.

Wali has now moved to join his extended family in a northern town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Together, they await further news of his brother, who has been missing for nearly two months. Having missed his bus the day lockdown was imposed in the capital, Wali was driven by a friend, Ibrahim Ahmed, who travels the route as part of his transport business.

Ahmed, whose own father moved from a village in the Xinjiang city of Kashgar to a town near Gilgit in northern Pakistan in the 1990s, reveals that the Pakistani Uyghur community has increasingly suppressed its identity in recent years. years amid growing Chinese influence.

I travel across Pakistan for work. The Chinese have taken control of the country. In Gilgit, many ask family members, especially men, to move to other parts of Pakistan and even other countries. China is erasing the Uyghur presence from Gilgit, where many of us have lived for decades, Ahmed told the diplomat.

Gilgit-Baltistan, a geopolitical rift that borders Xinjiang and is part of the long-standing Kashmir conflict, is the gateway to the $ 62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the largest investment in the foreigner from Beijing and a significant part of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) title. Pakistan, which proclaims loud and clear that CPEC is its economic lifeline, has increasingly acquiesced to Chinese demands since the launch of the project, which combines financial embezzlement and human rights violations. This now includes the repression of the Uyghurs. In recent years, Pakistan’s contribution in this regard has shifted from counterterrorism measures taken against militants of Uyghur descent affiliated with South Asian jihadist groups to raising individuals at the behest of the Chinese government.

In 2018, a demonstration was initiated by Pakistani men whose Uyghur women had been held in Chinese internment camps. However, the protesters were threatened and dispersed, leaving individuals to argue their case. Among them is a Lahore-based trader, Imran Malik.

It has been three years now that I have registered protests over the whereabouts of the wives. She returned to China in 2018, and I haven’t heard from her since. I don’t know where she is or how she is, Malik told the diplomat.

Human rights groups fear that Maliks’ wife, along with more than a million other Uyghur Muslims, may be held in Chinese re-education camps as part of Beijing’s erasure of the Uyghur Islamic identity. These camps were designed as part of Beijing’s attempt to ensure that Uyghur Muslims unlearn Islamic rituals, which the Chinese government interprets as the root of violent separatism in the country. It has been reported that local Uyghurs have been forced to eat pork, which is prohibited according to Islamic theology.

Thousands of mosques have been destroyed in Xinjiang. There have been bans on Islamic clothing, including veils and abnormal beards. There has been specific targeting of Islamic imams, as well as bans on fasting during Ramadan for government officials and anyone under the age of 18. The crackdown during Ramadan this year before Eid-ul-Fitr resulted in the emptying of mosques and few residents. seen openly fasting in Xinjiang.

On May 13, the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) released its Islam Dispossessed report, which cites the case of 1,046 Turkish-born imams detained in Xinjiang. Among the countries that have helped China arrest imams and carry out what the UHRP considers genocide under international law is Pakistan. Many imams were trained in madrassas in Pakistan, which UHRP said quickly surrendered to Chinese demands.

With its crackdown, Pakistan helped mainstream the Chinese narrative on ETIM, which had not been heard of until 9/11, UHRP Peter Irwin, author of Islam Dispossessed, said in a statement. interview with The Diplomat.

Irwin points out that Pakistan is completely following the Chinese line on persecuting Uyghur Muslims, denying that any action is taken against the community. While the Chinese government limits media exposure to the camps, its narrative is facilitated by Muslim countries downplaying crimes against the Uyghur population, according to Irwin.

It’s a battle of narratives, but there is only overwhelming evidence of what is being done to Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. We have testimonies from imams, we have interviews with many other inhabitants who escaped captivity. There is a clear picture of what these camps really are, Irwin said.

Yes, there are also cases of anti-Muslim actions in the West against which countries like Pakistan are extremely hostile. But when you compare the scale of what’s going on in China, there really isn’t any comparison, he added.

The Zumretay Arkins family were among those who managed to escape Xinjiang. Arkin is now the Program and Advocacy Officer for the Uyghur World Congress (WUC). She reveals that while Pakistan was an escape route of choice for many Uyghurs today, many community members who have been in Pakistan for decades fear for their future.

We share a border with Pakistan, which is also an Islamic country. It was easier for us to find refuge there decades ago, Arkin told the diplomat. “But now Pakistan is expelling Uyghur Muslims, putting our lives in danger. Pakistani agencies are now reporting directly to the Chinese authorities on the ongoing crackdown. “

Arkin is particularly critical of the current government led by Imran Khan in Pakistan for echoing Chinese propaganda. The WUC condemned Khan’s interview with Al-Jazeera in 2019, where he said he was unaware of what was happening to Uyghur Muslims, despite vocal support from Pakistani prime ministers in Kashmir, to the Palestine and even Muslims in the West, generally focusing on Islamist narratives. .

While Imran Khan says he is in private communication with the Chinese government, former Foreign Minister Khurshid Kasuri told The Diplomat that he found the Chinese quite open in their communication during his time at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs.

Turkey should make its voice heard on the Uyghur issue. They are people of Turkish origin. It is not in Pakistan’s interest to publicly discuss issues related to China. Because when there are public condemnations, it is not based on a moral position, but on an exposure of a whip used to determine particular political goals, Kasuri said.

However, Zumretay Arkin says Imran Khan has gone beyond mere silence on the matter. On the Uyghur issue, Khan regularly says that China has done a lot for Pakistan, implying that the country cannot speak out even if it wanted to because of the economic cost. Last week, in an interview with Axios on HBO, Khan again expressed a similar submission to China and denial to Uyghur Muslims.

This is clear gas lighting. The evidence is not only provided by us, there are many reporters, who continue to report on the persecution. Academics and researchers have worked on it for decades. There have been leaks of documents directly from the Chinese government. Millions of people speak out against human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims, in which Pakistan is now involved, Arkin said.

In its 2017 Seeking a Place to Breathe Freely report, the WUC published a list of Uyghurs who had been expelled by the Pakistani government. The numbers have grown exponentially since the report was released. Along with mass surveillance, tracking and other artificial intelligence software, increasingly sophisticated technology is being used by Chinese authorities, now in tandem with Pakistani authorities, to persecute Uyghur Muslims.

This is the first modern, technology-assisted genocide in history, said Peter Irwin of the Uyghur Human Rights Project.

* Some names have been changed for security reasons

