Politics
China’s Biggest Challenge: Surviving Autocratic Xi
In fact, Deng was so paranoid and touched by Mao’s rule over China that he introduced term limits for state officials. This famous statement finds its place in the editions “Brief History of the Communist Party” published in 2001 and 2010.
In March 2018, the National People’s Congress abolished the term limits for the president. With the chairman of the Communist Party and the chairman of the Central Military Commission having no term limit anyway, the abolition of term limits set things up for the lifetime chairman, on which Mao prospered. . It is therefore not surprising that Deng’s famous remark about the dangers of the one-man regime does not find its place in the 2021 edition of “A Brief History of the Communist Party”. It is only a natural progression in the increasingly totalitarian, dictatorial and vice-like hold that Xi Jinping exercises over China and its people.
Xi, or as he’s now described by Xitler, took every game out of Mao’s secret playbook and further refined it into an art. This gave the impression of having had no impact on ordinary Chinese people, who can live their lives in perfect harmony in a society of increasing purchasing power and disposable incomes. However, even a superficial scratch on the surface, and anguish, anguish, and grief are staring you in the face.
Mao was never opposed to losing a few million, claiming that China has millions more. In the first days after the Wuhan virus was detected, huge news and security coverage was launched across China. Based on various theories online, it can be safely assumed that millions of people have suffered because of the virus and that thousands, if not millions, have perished in China. However, to date, the official figures for China, the zero point of the Wuhan virus, are less than one hundred thousand. The virus, however, has created chaos across the world. Xi, like Mao before, decided to sacrifice thousands of ordinary Chinese people to try out his bioweapon before launching it into the world. As one of the most prominent online enthusiasts probing the virus, a young Indian man named TheSeeker rightly pointed out in a recent interview that while the Wuhan virus did not originate in a lab , why is the Chinese Communist Party trying to obscure reality?
Deng initiated the opening of the Chinese economy to foreign investment and is widely regarded as the architect of the history of China’s economic growth. This has led to the proliferation of many companies that have today become global behemoths. While Deng encouraged this, Mao before him despised anyone who grew bigger than the Party. When he felt someone was growing up, he would suddenly criticize himself in public and for the most part fade from public memory. Lately, under Xi, we are seeing a repeat of the performances. Zhang Yiming, the mastermind behind TikTok and founder of Byte Dance; Colin Huang, chairman of e-commerce giant Pinduoduo; Wang Xing, CEO and founder of Chinese delivery giant Meituan and of course Jack Ma, teacher turned investment magician, publicly criticized themselves and decided to quietly withdraw from the companies they had envisioned, created, nurtured and raised to global standards.
The CCP is creating a consumer-driven, innovation-driven economy which, as Mr. Ananth Krishnan mentions in “India’s China Challenge,” is city-led. The CCP, under Xi, creates this by using China’s old household registration system, the hukou, as a weapon. By encouraging workers to migrate to cities under the lure of wealth, but ruthlessly employing the hukou system, he ensured that families were torn apart and children could not grow up under the loving protection of their families. parents; something every child deserves. If the same thing happened in a democratic country, the “leader” would be removed from office. Even in ancient China, people would have had to endure misery for two terms in the hope of a better tomorrow. This is unfortunately no longer the case in Xi’s empire.
Xi has all the characteristics of an emperor without clothes. Most emperors throughout history have tried to leave their indelible mark by creating projects / monuments. Emperor Qin Shihuangdi had built the Great Wall and each emperor thereafter has had their own massive construction project. Mao, a voracious reader of history, had decreed ten great edifices to commemorate the tenth year of his reign. Xi improved it by trying to create his project beyond China’s borders. And so, we saw the creation of “One Belt-One Road” (OBOR), Xi’s vanity project in commemoration of his reign.
Wuhan virus, forcing self-criticism, arming the hukou, creating gargantuan projects; Xi is more like Mao 2.0 or more likely Mao on steroids. Are a redux of the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution around the corner. Quite possible when one man decides the fate of a nation. Can China and ordinary Chinese survive Xitler?
(NC Bipindra is president of the Law and Society Alliance and editor of Defense.Capital magazine. You can reach him at [email protected])
–IANS
bipindra / dpb
