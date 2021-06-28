AOC master class to crush Trumpian lies





It must have been a dream come true for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia Republican received a standing ovation as one of former President Donald Trump’s opening acts on Saturday night as he kicked off his “revenge” tour in Wellington, Ohio. Yet Greene’s reception by the crowd of rabid Trump supporters shouldn’t have come as a surprise: she had truly earned the spot with her overt bigotry, embrace of dangerous conspiracy theories, and play on white victimization – all of them. things that are a big part of Trumpism.

And Greene didn’t disappoint those Trump fans by failing to serve the rancid red meat they clearly crave. Continuing “The Big Lie,” Greene told the worshiping crowd, “Let me ask you a question: Who’s President? In response, the crowd shouted, “Trump! Trump! Trump! She demanded that infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci – a man seen as a villain by many in the Trump world – be fired, eliciting roars of approval.

Next, Greene took on one of Trump’s favorite targets, New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). In 2019, Trump said the progressive MP should “return” to her home country – along with three other U.S.-born Democratic representatives of color. (AOC was born in the Bronx.)

Taking a page from Trump’s fanatical playbook, Greene told the Ohio audience of AOC she’s “New York’s little Communist,” adding, “She’s not American. She doesn’t really kiss. not our American ways. ” In response, the crowd booed AOC with someone yelling “Lock her up”, to which Green replied, “Yeah, lock her up too.” It’s a good idea. “

Greene must have been feeling pretty good about his “performance”. At least until later that night, when AOC tweeted its response to a music video of Greene calling her a “little communist.” Did AOC run wild with righteous rage against the slanders and lies Greene had spewed out? No, instead, AOC responded to Greene’s smears and words with seven words: “First of all, I’m taller than her.

And boom, that tweet went very viral. By early Sunday afternoon, he had over 470,000 likes and over 47,000 retweets. For the perspective, Greene’s “Thanks for having me, President Trump!” rally tweet, which included a video clip of Trump speaking, had around 9,400 likes. Ouch, that must have hurt Greene

AOC gave us a master class on using comedy as an effective tool to crush the lies and slander of some in the Trump world. Instead of engaging with anger – as Greene probably hoped – AOC’s seven-word answer made many more people laugh at Greene (by the likes of Twitter) than those who applauded them. lines of attack at the Trump rally.

If Greene has questions about the severity of the spiritual crackdown, she can simply ask her favorite insurgent instigator, Trump. He fully grasped the power of comedy in the world of politics. Trump liked to mock and slander people with demeaning nicknames to make others laugh at that person. Trump understood that it had helped him and hurt the person he had pranked on.

It’s also why Trump was so often triggered with anger when shows like Saturday Night Live or late-night comedians made him a punchline. Trump even called for SNL’s cancellation in the final days of the 2016 campaign for mocking him and as president in early 2019 he was so infuriated by the comedy “Saturday Night Live” at his expense. he tweeted, “If the Federal Election Commission and / or the FCC is looking at this?” (Adding to Trump’s outrage is that he’s cut from the same fabric of authoritarian leaders, so- saying “strong men” who want to be feared – without mocking.)

Of course, jokes alone are of course not the answer to people like Greene when they spew out bigotry and dangerous conspiracy theories. There is absolutely nothing funny to say about his comments in May comparing the mask warrants with the Holocaust. Nor would it have been enough to tell jokes ridiculing Greene in April about his plans to launch the “America First” caucus in Congress to celebrate “Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” Of course, it was funny when Stephen Colbert raised the question for his late night audience, making an impression of an invader from centuries ago and wielding roast chicken on a skewer while playfully accepting that “Anglo-Saxon culture demands that we go back to traditions established by a tribe of Germanic invaders who settled with the British in an attempt to flee the Scandinavians … by Odin’s beard !!”

But it was important that elected officials – including a few Republicans – criticized Greene’s plan to create a white nationalist caucus and then faced a censure resolution in the House for her masked remarks. After the firestorms, she canceled caucus plans and apologized for her “offensive” comments about Nazi treatment of Jews.

Can facts and comedy be the kryptonite of Trump and Greene’s lies? Probably not when it comes to their supporters. But it can be effective in reaching the rest of America. And since there are many more of us than them, let’s let the facts and the jokes fly away. It’s time to make Greene the human punchline she deserves to be.

