CMs pledge to prevent ADP funds from expiring





LAHORE – The Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Sunday announced the establishment of a monitoring unit to oversee the implementation of the annual development program of 560 billion rupees.

He also instructed the relevant departments to obtain approval of projects not approved by July 31, in addition to formulating a timetable for their completion.

He warned that not a single rupee out of 560 billion rupees should expire. He pledged that the current government will ensure transparent use of ADP funds as well as timely completion of programs.

Usman Buzdar said he would personally monitor the implementation of the development agenda. He also called on departments to move forward quickly in formulating a comprehensive roadmap for the implementation of ADP programs, adding that an effective third-party audit mechanism for these programs should be devised.

He said instructions had been given to the P&D chairman in this regard. The Chief Minister insisted on the need to adopt a new approach and strategy by abandoning traditional methods. “There will be no compromise on transparency and quality in the use of funds. It is the responsibility of the departments to make the people of the province benefit from the fruits of the ADP, ”he argued.

Separately, Usman Buzdar said the government’s public service journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue with full dedication. “The opposition does not want Pakistan to become a developed and prosperous country and intend to harm the national economy,” he said, adding that the opposition parties wanted to continue their absurd programs by wreaking havoc. “Unfortunately, the opposition has completely ignored the national interest but the people are not interested in their negative policies and want to see the country move forward,” he observed.

Usman Buzdar said the nefarious views of those who wanted to create obstacles in the way of national development would be thwarted. “The plots of these elements have been defeated in the past and will meet the same fate in the future as well. He said the opposition had neither an agenda nor a program. He further said the opposition’s treacherous narrative had failed and the PDM’s unnatural alliance was crumbling. He said the opposition’s past was littered with corruption. “The frustrated PDM gang can no longer cheat people. The behavior of the opposition is totally undemocratic.

He said Imran Khan was making bold decisions in the national interest and according to the aspirations of the people.

“For the first time, the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has held influential and powerful people to account. Those who were reserved were considered untouchable in the past. Imran overthrew the idols of corruption. Now there is no more room for those involved in the policy of plundering and plundering Pakistan’s resources.

He further stated that the gang of opposition parties wanted to save the looted money. “Those who compromise on the national interest are not leaders, but they are dacoits. Pakistan will find its true place among the courtesy of nations under the leadership of Imran Khan, ”he concluded.

