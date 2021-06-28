Regarding President Jokowi’s Criticisms, MUI Backs BEM UI: Evil Students Are Clever Signs





BEM UI criticizes President Jokowi “the king of lip service”. (Instagram / @ bemui_official)

MUI President Cholil Nafis also commented on BEM UI memes criticizing President Jokowi’s government

SuaraSurakarta.id – Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MULTI-FUNCTION) KH Dr M Cholil Nafis also commented on the publication of the Universitas Indonesia (UI) BEM meme criticizing the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, this is normal and he also regrets the attitude of the chancellor of the IU who immediately called the president FINE UI and their staff. “Usually the students are a little mean, either way. It is a sign of intelligence. Indonesia has changed many times because of the student movement,” he tweeted via the Twitter account @ cholilnafis UIN speaker Syarif Hidayatullah even appreciated what BEM UI friends had done. It is natural that the successors of the nation criticize the state of their country. Read also:

Strong! Ade Armando suspects student of accusing Jokowi King of Lip Service of corrupting UI entry “Norani of the nation is a student who clearly reads the direction of government, even if it hurts at times, but it is a reflection of the youth as the future leaders and intellectuals of the nation,” he said. . Utasan Head of the IAJ KH Dr M Cholil Nafis on Twitter Suddenly, the download was immediately inundated with comments from internet users. Not some of the citizens who also provide the same support. “Tull Kyai. Perhaps those with disturbed interests who dislike critical student thoughts and label them hate speech,” the @subari_urbantv account said. “I miss the students who are critical because they are the hope of the people as agents of change … let’s encourage them,” the @elan_elang account said. “That’s right, Ustadz. God willing, it will be a good contribution for the government. So that in the future I can keep the promises that have been made. Personally, I still patiently wait for economic growth to grow. accelerates to 8%. Hopefully before 2024 this can be achieved, “the account @ Aji_Tekuto1985 said. Read also:

Support BEM UI, Faisal Basri: Speakers fear it will be difficult to become teachers Previously, BEM UI sharply criticized President Joko Widodo by creating a meme and calling Jokowi the “King of Lip Service”.







