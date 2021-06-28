Letters from the readers: Brexit anniversary celebrations are muted





Brexit anniversary celebrations muted As we mark the fifth anniversary of the Brexit referendum, it was fantastic to celebrate another breathtaking Brexit dividend, with the collapse of UK exports to the Republic of Ireland giving the Irish a remarkable trade surplus with the UK . The Irish government says the new trade bureaucracy explains a $ 2 billion drop in the value of merchandise sales of 47.6% in the first quarter of this year, compared to early 2020. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise The figures, released by Dublin, suggest that companies in the Republic have switched to buying products directly from EU countries, rather than across the Irish Sea. As proof, the figures show that Irish merchandise exports to Great Britain fell only 2.6% over the same period. In support of this, ferry routes have been extended to bypass UK ports mired in the extra paperwork brought by Boris Johnson’s trade deal. The Republic now has a surplus with Great Britain despite a population of less than five million, while the United Kingdom is still the second largest economy in Europe. This follows similarly grim statistics for trade with the EU, which showed a 25 percent drop through April, covering the first four months of the new era. That masked a catastrophic drop in food and drink exports down $ 2 billion, or 47% from the same period in 2020. There has been a Brexit dividend, but unfortunately that does not apply to the UK, where Brexit has turned out to be an economic disaster. Alex Orr, Marchmont Road, Edinburgh. We must protect our green belts The Pentland Hills Labor Party has major general concerns over CALA’s request to build in Currievale, focusing on traffic numbers, pollution, moving Currie High School and construction in the Green Belt. The green belt areas around Juniper Green, Currie, Balerno and Ratho are targeted following measures taken by the Scottish government to allocate more land for housing development. To be sustainable, developments must have access to good public transport, with workplaces and jobs nearby, and indoor / outdoor public spaces for recreation and entertainment. Planning must also take into account air quality and pollution, so more ribbon development on the outskirts of town, and a big no to building on good farmland. We need it for food. Future growth is expected to be primarily in urban brownfield sites, to achieve a more compact city. We all agree that we need to build new houses. But we must also work together to protect green spaces. We need a well thought-out planning strategy that delivers long-term results that are good for people and good for the environment. Local labor adviser Ricky Henderson said the green belt policy is there for a reason and has served the city and local communities well for several decades. We recognize that there is a need for more housing, especially affordable housing, but there are many contaminated sites that should be developed for this purpose. Anne Wimberley, Belmont Road, Edinburgh. OECD examiners on Scottish education lament rote learning. Maybe they can explain how a pianist learns skills without learning or practicing scales and chords. Or how a chemistry student progresses without learning the symbols of chemical formulas. Or how a historian interprets the past without learning or memorizing dates and events. Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh.

