Prime Minister Modi congratulates Uttarakhand environmentalist Sachidanand Bharti for his efforts to conserve water in the hills | Dehradun News







Speaking about Bharti against the backdrop of water scarcity during summers, the prime minister said water scarcity was becoming a major concern for the country and that Bharti’s efforts to create water wells and plant trees alongside them were commendable. Sachidanand Bharti converted the parched land of his village into a water-rich place by digging more than 30,000 water wells DEHRADUN: For having made more than 30,000 water wells in the hills of Pauri Garhwal, the ecologist Sachidanand Bharti who launched the Paani Raakho andolan was greeted Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat program. Bharti, a teacher, converted the barren land of his village, Gaad Kharak, in the Thalisain block of Pauri Garhwal, to a water-abundant place by digging more than 30,000 water wells known as chaal khaal after involved the inhabitants.Speaking about Bharti against the backdrop of water scarcity during summers, the prime minister said water scarcity was becoming a major concern for the country and that Bharti’s efforts to create water wells and plant trees alongside them were commendable. Bharti, 66, started Paani Raakho Andolan in 1989 after a severe drought in Pauri in 1987. Recalling the circumstances that led him to start the movement, Bharti told TOI I was at university in Gopeshwar in Chamoli in 1974 when I was inspired by environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt and joined the newly born Chipko movement. I planted a lot of trees in Pauri during this time, but my efforts were in vain during the 1987 drought when the trees could not get enough water.

This, he says, made him realize the importance of water conservation.

After the drought, in order to save the remaining plantations in his village where he was teaching general science to high school students, Bharti decided to dig 1 cubic foot pits near each tree so that the water would seep into them. tree roots.

More than 2,000 of these pits were dug by Bharti and other villagers at Ufrainkhal, a hill near their village. As a result of the digging of the pits, gradually over a decade, a seasonal stream in Ufrainkhal turned into a perennial stream, and the villagers named it Gaad Ganga after our village Gaad Kharak, recalls- he.

He added that the pits also known locally as jal talaiyas were built in a natural way without the use of plastic, cement or anything that is not biodegradable and are now around 1 cubic meter. He also involved the villagers in the planting of deciduous trees such as baanj, deodar, buransh, etc. So far, we have planted forests in 133 villages with these jal talaiyas, he added.

After being congratulated by Modi, Bharti, who credits his wife Manjulata with playing an important role in his trip, said he hoped the country would realize how important it is to conserve water for a secure future.

He added that one of the main reasons for the forest fires in Uttarkhand is its dry, moisture-free land. A state with 72% of its geography under the forestry department should intensively focus on water conservation to save its forests from wildfires.







