US is a decade ahead of China in cyber power, study finds





Australia’s alliance with the United States is a big plus, but if Australia is to secure its cyber future it will have to dig deep, said lead author of the report, Dr Greg Austin, senior researcher at the ‘IISS for cyber, space and future conflicts. The report stresses that small countries can only be secure in cyberspace if they have the right international relationships, said Singapore-based Dr Austin. Equally important is that the Australian government sets goals in the digital economy. And we can judge by what we believe to be a relatively modest pace of transition to cyber-military capability in the two decades since the United States, Dr Austin said. The report criticizes Canberras’ lack of progress. For Australia to become a more efficient cyber power, it will need to invest significantly more in higher education related to cybersecurity and develop a more sustainable sovereign cyber capacity. The country has yet to make the adequate investments to defend itself against the most serious potential threats. Its critical national infrastructure providers appear to lack a sufficient understanding of the risks, and the situation is compounded by a shortage of staff with the necessary skills, including at the board level, the report notes. Australia’s poor track record in commercializing technological breakthroughs is a serious problem, given the contribution of a rapidly evolving technology sector to a country’s cyber capabilities. Aside from the United States, there have been some surprising strengths in this area, Dr Austin said. The UK and Japan, for example, have proven to be very innovative. Collectively, these nations and those aligned with them dominate. The tech economy controlled by the United States and its allies is six times the size of China, Dr Austin said. So far, China has failed to foster a tech ecosystem that would allow it to do without American tech giants like IBM and Microsoft. The two have landed big IBM contracts with the Bank of China and Microsoft to deliver Windows 10 to the national government in recent years. As Chinese giants like Tencent and Alibaba invest overseas, their expertise lies in the e-commerce and internet service sectors that Dr Austin describes as easy parts of the information economy. Since the Snowden leak in 2013, the Chinese government has been trying to reduce the penetration of foreign technology, Dr Austin said. But as recently as 2018, Xi Jinping said all of China’s core technologies are controlled by foreign companies. So it’s a long-term process.

