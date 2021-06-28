Imran Khan’s democracy and press freedom: Pakistani army keeps journalists on a leash





Fearing that they will be persecuted and threatened with death, journalists carefully venture into Pakistan. The brave and daring who ask embarrassing questions are most at risk, writes Pakistani journalist Warda Imran

The world knows about press freedom in Pakistan thanks to statistics and censorship reports on content. I know press freedom in Pakistan through lived reality because I have seen fantastic journalistic articles being suppressed and authors urged to avoid topics that conflict with corporate interests, for example investigations into the how powerful fashion houses exploit their workers.

Why become a journalist?

I was quite young when I realized how a story can be told from many different angles. I was fascinated by the way the information was obtained; how he went from a field event to a title. I wanted to be a part of this cycle, to be one of the curators of the fact and to disseminate it carefully.

I credit my father’s obsessive news consumption for this epiphany. I can count the number of days on the one hand our house has been silent without the tinkle of news channels filling every room. You could hear the same ringing everywhere: in hair salons, small restaurants and offices. Television screens in Pakistan were always on, except for the rare times they went off, and not because of power cuts.

In 2019, interviews with politicians were taken off the air. An interview with former President Asif Ali Zardari on Geo News was interrupted midway through. Indeed, Pakistani media often have the impression of being a large television set whose remote control is not in the hands of the public, but of the powerful.

Harassed and threatened

Pakistan also has a problem of self-censorship to avoid political backlash or budget cuts. There are some questions that will go unreported, some opinions that will never reach the eyes or ears of others, some truths that will grow old with the reporter. “Stop covering up unwelcome stories or your family won’t find you alive,” is an oft-heard phrase.

In a field where one can be punished for plain truths, jailed or harassed for asking questions the public wants answered, and jailed or fined for speaking out against institutions, there is little room. to be creative. I know this because my colleagues have faced this. There were frantic “search missions” for colleagues who disappeared while working on a story and resurfaced days later, like journalist Matiullah Jan.

The word “free” means different things to different people. For some journalists, this means open and transparent access to information. But for others, it’s the “freedom” to return home, not to be kidnapped, to stay alive. After all, if the truth seekers are killed, who will seek their truth?

PAKISTAN: It is extremely worrying that a news group is reduced to censoring its own star journalist simply because he has defended his fellow journalists against violence by the security services, said the head of the Asia-Pacific office of RSF. . : https://t.co/FWXXPOkpRx

Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) June 2, 2021

Push the limits

There is the freedom to report on acceptable and prescribed subjects without addressing taboos or questioning the status quo. But this freedom is gendered. I think that also played a role in my career choice. I wanted to see if I could go beyond the boundaries drawn in the profession.

I first realized this when I interviewed a politician for a story that linked him to a crime. He didn’t give me much, but I felt a sense of accomplishment in holding this powerful man somewhat responsible for my investigation. I was quite satisfied when the article was published. Not everyone was. My parents questioned my choice of subject and interviewee. “Be careful,” they said, “We don’t want you to work on topics like this, it could be dangerous. These politicians are not kidding.”

I was furious. The politician’s quotes were put verbatim, the story verified, I had nothing to fear. I understood later: It doesn’t take much for a Pakistani journalist to get the wrong kind of attention and end up in danger.

Censored and replaced

A second realization came soon after. A colleague and I had written an article about the trial of an untouchable business tycoon in Pakistan.

Within minutes of its publication, I was summoned by the editor and warned that such stories should not have a woman’s signature. If the tycoon complained about the story, which he often did, the author would have to answer for it. “Of course, sir,” I said, “that’s part of the job. I firmly believe that we have nothing to fear as long as we provide unbiased information.”

“No,” he said, “I wouldn’t allow my daughter if she were you to continue this story,” he added. “I am not your daughter, sir, I work here as a professional,” I pointed out respectfully. The next day’s newspaper ran a truncated version of the article with the name of a male colleague. Our names had been erased.

Journalists in Pakistan are free to present certain stories, to have unrestricted access to political parties and candidates, but never free enough to question the military. Never free enough to tackle topics like marital rape, never free enough to present the creative, imaginative and innovative stories they would like to tell. Journalists in Pakistan are free enough until their channels take them off.

Warda Imran

Deutsche Welle 2021

