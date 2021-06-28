The MP who won the praise of Prime Minister Modi has 250 rare herbs in his botanical museum





Satna: Ramlotan Kushwaha, from Satna District in Madhya Pradesh which received high praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last Mann Ki Baat program, transformed his backyard garden into a unique botanical museum with over 250 plants rare medicinal products. The prime minister in his radio speech referred to the Kushwaha Garden, praising it for its efforts to love nature. People should take inspiration from Ramlotan Kushwaha-ji who will not only boost the economy but also support their income, the prime minister said. Satna is also home to Padma Shri Babulal Dahiya, who was a pioneer in the field of organic farming and desi seeds. Incidentally, Kushwaha is a close friend of Dahiya and the two nature lovers are working to save biodiversity. Dahiya has also preserved hundreds of desi rice seeds on his small farmland and has a desi seed bank. Speaking to News18, Kushwaha said he kept rare medicinal plants that were found in forests in the past in his garden. Some of these plants and herbs are mentioned in the Charak Sanhita. The collection also contains plants that cannot be found anywhere else today. These plants include Satawar, Black Musli, White Musli, Hathi Panja, Kamarkas, Lalwanti, Brijraj, Dahiman, Balam Khira, Nanih Leaves, Black Turmeric, and Tikhur. Kushwaha is part of a five-member MP Biodiversity Board team and visited 40 districts in 2016. Jagdish Singh Yadav from Rewa, Shailesh Kushwah from Gwalior and Anil Karne from Jabalpur were part of the visit in addition to Kushwaha and Dahiya. Old farmer Kushwaha learned the detail of herbs on the trip and on his return, turned his kachca house into a museum of herbs. Also vaidya (Ayurvedic expert), Kushwaha feasts the locals with the herbs grown in his garden. (Entries by Shivendra Singh Baghel) Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos