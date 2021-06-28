Internet users demand BEM UI about Jokowi The King of Lip Service





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The form of the reviews submitted by the Executive Board of Students of the University of Indonesia (FINE UI), with the nickname President Joko WidodoThe king of lip service aka King Boast invites Internet users to various reactions. A number of internet users animated the keyword BEM UI with various comments, the content of which supported the student organization movement. One of them is on the @_bangriz account. He passed on his enthusiasm to BEM UI, so as not to be afraid to speak the truth. “The mind of BEM UI friends doesn’t have to be afraid to tell the truth #KamiBersamaBEMUI, he said, Monday (28/6). In addition, there are also comments from internet users who consider that the buzzers currently paid or commonly known as BuzzerRp are overwhelmed by various personalities, who support the criticisms of BEMI UI against President Joko Widodo. “BuzzerRp was observed to be tired of dealing with resistance figures from influencers and ordinary people regarding the case of BEM UI’s criticism of the president., “ujar @yorisep.



There are also those who insinuate the whole community to attack BEM UI. He called him to become vice-president. “Come on let’s all attack the BEM UI this time, you can become a representative right away President“said @donewifppl. In addition, there are also internet users who believe that students are currently in a dilemma position. As the @yourrvoice account said. “It was the turn of the critical students who were called by the rector, instead of being critical, they were asked. What do you want ? But BEM UI is great for being able to criticize the president. After all, they also use data, they don’t just talk. It is just that, that those responsible can be blamed, ”he said. Meanwhile, Eni Widya’s account appreciates the fact that the students have started to wake up to criticize the authorities. Previously, BEM UI nicknamed Jokowi as the king of lip service, aka the king of bragging. The nickname was given to Jokowi through a series of images that were edited and uploaded to the @BEMUI_Official Twitter account. The leadership of BEM UI was then summoned by UI’s director of student affairs, Tito Latif Indra, after uploading content containing criticism of President Joko Widodo on Sunday, June 27. On the same day, presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman via his Twitter account mentioned the activities of UI students. He said the campus should be responsible for the activities carried out by its students. Both measures have received much criticism from many quarters. Some activists and politicians see the UI as the anti-criticism era of the new order and a political tool of the Palace. (can / DAL)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









