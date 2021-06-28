PML-N, PPP against the strengthening of the powers of the NAB





ISLAMABAD:

The country’s two largest opposition parties – the PML-N and the PPP – criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for seeking access to local and offshore tax records and opposed any possible increase in the powers of the government. main corruption breaker.

According to a report in The Express Tribune on Sunday, the NAB asked the government to give it access to local and offshore tax records of all politically exposed people, bureaucrats and their families by introducing new legal amendments ahead of budget approval. .

The office recommended four major amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through the 2021 Finance Bill, which the National Assembly is expected to approve next week on Tuesday.

These proposals, if accepted by the government, will even allow NAB to reopen past and closed transactions of the past 20 years, according to official documents.

Commenting on the report, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb called for income tax laws to be amended to ensure that the assets of all who are paid by the government are made public.

Read more: NAB seeks access to politicians’ tax record

“Hooliganism and harassment add nothing to the national treasury. Donate RBF [Federal Board of Revenue] powers at NAB is [Prime Minister] The hooliganism and intimidation of Imran Khan. This new ploy is being used because the NAB-Niazi alliance has failed miserably, ”she said in a statement.

The former information minister said the assets of the public officials are already public and the RBF has all the records and details. She questioned the rationale behind this move by Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that this move “stinks of bad faith and bad faith intent”.

“The NAB-Niazi alliance destroyed the national economy by [the last] 3 years, ”she said, adding that the powers of the RBF to arrest tax offenders should also be canceled. She called these measures “a product of the fascist mentality of Imran Khan”.

PPPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said that in its current legal and administrative structure, the NAB is nothing more than a tool for political engineering and witch-hunting. “Given the distorted law of the NAB and a compromised administration, in no way can the NAB be trusted with more powers.”

According to Bukhari, NAB has been a disaster and NAB and economic development cannot coexist.

“More powers for the NAB will be a disaster. The PPP called for replacing the existing legal framework with a new one that guarantees the accountability of anyone paid by the public treasury. The PPP will oppose any initiative to give more money. powers at the NAB, ”he added.

NAB’s request

The “demand” to make these changes to the Income Tax Ordinance with effect from 2001 comes at a time when the bureaucracy is already complaining about the abuses of the NAB. Opposition parties have also protested against what they call the NAB “witch hunt”.

The NAB called on the government to end immunity in sharing local and offshore tax records of politically exposed persons, including MPs, bureaucracy, government officials and people in the service of Pakistan, public office holders and their spouses and children, the documents shown.

The sources said the highest level of government is considering the NAB’s request and the decision will be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

