Politics
Asian stocks drop, concerns rise as Delta COVID-19 variant continues to spread
By Gina Lee
Investing.com Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly down Monday morning, the most virulent Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread as central banks consider withdrawing stimulus measures.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.15% at 10:21 pm ET (2:21 GMT) and South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.26%.
In Australia, the ASX 200 edged down 0.17%, with the city of Sydney currently on lockdown to deal with its latest outbreak involving the Delta COVID-19 variant. Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philippe lowe is also due to address a banking summit in the city on Tuesday.
Hong Kong markets were closed in the morning.
The Shanghai Chinese composite advanced 0.02% and the Shenzhen component advanced 0.60%. The country has a busy week, with the manufacturing and non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) due Wednesday and President Xi Jinping delivering a speech to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party a day later.
Global stocks rallied to record highs as investors digested inflation data released by the United States over the previous week. The index of basic personal consumption expenditure rose 0.5% lower than expected month after month in May up by 3.4% from year to year.
Investors also continue to monitor progress on US President Joe Bidens’ bipartisan US infrastructure deal, valued at $ 1.2 trillion over eight years.
“Investors are closely monitoring the progress of Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal through Congress. The package could significantly boost demand, spurred by investments in renewable energy and electronic vehicle (EV) infrastructure.” ANZ analysts said in a note.
Concerns over US Federal Reserve shock hawkish stance in latest political decision surrender earlier in the month also waned, in turn bolstering investor sentiment.
Even though fewer investors remain concerned about mounting inflationary pressures forcing the central bank to raise interest rates, concerns persist about the impact of the Fed’s decision on other central banks.
The Fed is far from going down, they are far from raising the rates, but at some point if the markets see the Fed too far behind the curve, you will start to see an adjustment on the long end of the curve, FlowBank SA chief investment officer Charles-Henry Monchau told Bloomberg.
We may not have seen the peak in bond yields. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some tweaks in the coming months. This could be an excuse for the market to take a little profit, he added.
Investors are now looking to the June U.S. employment reports, including non-farm wages, due Friday.
Across the Atlantic, investors will also be attentive to the comments of the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, expected on Friday. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development will also meet in Paris on Wednesday to finalize its proposal to reform the global minimum corporate tax.
