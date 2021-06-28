PML-N responsible for $ 20 billion deficit





ISLAMABAD:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) in charge of Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs Ali Nawaz Awan claimed that the Pakistani Muslim League-N (PML-N) government left a current account deficit (CAD ) of $ 20 billion, which was offset by the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a surplus of $ 800 million as its main economic success.

“The former government left the Rs45 billion in the form of liabilities, including the CAD, external debt, circular debt and trade deficits, which led the government to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he declared.

Awan said that despite Covid-19, the government has achieved the 4% annual economic growth that has stunned opposition parties and international experts. He argued it was possible because Prime Minister Imran Khan gave incentives to farmers and the construction industry amid the pandemic.

SAPM said the housing sector is a major focus of the government and that “we are providing easy loans to people at lower interest rates to help the sector grow.” He further said the government had brought relief to the agricultural sector, resulting in the acquisition of four bomber crops this year.

He informed that the government has allocated an additional 25 billion rupees for the growth of the agricultural sector, adding that the government has also provided more aid to the agro-industry and supported its people for the development of an agro-base. modern industrial sector in order to increase exports.

He argued that due to the government’s judicious incentives on agriculture, the rural economy generated 1.1 trillion rupees. “Today, the world’s leading economic gurus and think tanks confirmed that Imran Khan’s planning during the lockdowns was unprecedented,” he said.

SAPM added that the government has given a tax-free budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 and is on track to meet a revenue target of a record 4.1 trillion rupees in the fiscal year in Classes.

“The government has removed the tax on industrial raw materials to minimize the cost of doing business in the country,” he said, adding that the government had also decided to introduce tax reforms and automation in the Council. federal revenue to improve efficiency in the tax system and by expanding the tax net in the country.

Income generation is important for financial inclusion to support low income people in society, he said.

Awan added that in the new automobile policy, the government announced a reduction in the tax on 1000 CC vehicles while it was already reduced for 800 CC vehicles. He also mentioned that the government has exempted the tax on children’s milk, drugs and medical equipment. “We have also reduced the tax from 35 to 20 percent for the construction industry to benefit about 40 related industries that would help increase employment in the country,” he added.

SAPM said the government further decided to provide loans of Rs 300,000 to each farmer every year during the two harvest seasons.

He maintained that even in these difficult economic circumstances, the budget of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) was increased by 32 percent, from Rs 650 billion to Rs 900 billion compared to the previous year.

“The main goal of the government is to run the Ehsaas program with its true spirit in 14 different categories for low income people including widows, orphans, poor, unemployed, needy students and special citizens of society, ”he said.

Awan mentioned that a significant amount of Rs 260 billion has been earmarked for Ehsaas initiatives which will alleviate the suffering of widows and orphans, while students will also receive scholarships and farmers will also benefit from loans.

He claimed that the government had provided aid worth 179 billion rupees to 15 million people in different parts of the country, adding that it had decided to increase the allocation of the Ehsaas program from 12,000 rupees to 13,000 rupees.

SAPM said the budget announced by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan set a direction for the country. “Several measures were announced in the budget for the sectors, which play a vital role in the progress, prosperity and development of the country,” he added.

Posted in The Express Tribune on June 28, 2021.

