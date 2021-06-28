Coronavirus live updates June 28, 2021

India administered 1.64 million new doses of COVID-19 vaccines until 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2021. Rajasthan recorded the highest number of vaccinations (0.24 million), followed by Gujarat (0 , 22 million) and Chhattisgarh (0.17 million).

In a separate development, worrying trend, Maharashtra’s cases topped its recoveries for the second day in a row, with the state reporting just 8,562 recoveries against an increase of 9,974 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates:

national

India’s vaccination campaign continues to gain momentum

Noting that the Indian Covid vaccination campaign “continues to gain momentum”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday June 28, 2021 that “vaccines for all, free for all” remained the government’s commitment.

Mr Modi was reacting to a tweet from the Union Health Ministry which published an infographic saying India has taken a new step as the total number of vaccines given here is higher than in countries like the United States , the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy.

India administered 323.66 million doses at 8 a.m. on Monday, the statement said. The Prime Minister said: “India’s vaccination campaign continues to gain momentum! Congratulations to all who are leading this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all.”

New Delhi

Supreme Court pays tribute to 77 lawyers who died from COVID-19

On June 28, the Supreme Court paid tribute to 77 attorneys from the Supreme Court Advocate Corps, who lost their lives to COVID-19.

At the start of the proceedings, a judiciary headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana expressed condolences on behalf of the judges of the Supreme Court.

We are informed by the Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that 77 lawyers who were members of the SCBA have lost their lives due to COVID-19. We offer you our deepest condolences. We will observe two minutes of silence for dead souls, said Chief Justice Ramana.

Bihar

Bihar educational institutions to reopen after July 6

Educational institutions in Bihar will gradually reopen after July 6, if the COVID-19 pandemic situation continues to improve and remains stable. All public and private educational institutions in the state have remained closed since April 5.

If the COVID-19 pandemic situation continues to improve like this and remains stable, all public and private educational institutions in the state will be gradually reopened after July 6, the minister said. ‘State Education, Vijay Kumar Choudhury.

In the first phase, all universities and colleges would be allowed to open with 50% of students adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. In the second phase, upper secondary and secondary classes would resume and grades 1 to V would start operating in the third phase, the minister said.

Hyderabad

Dr Reddys announces the commercial launch of 2-DG

Drug maker Dr. Reddys Laboratories has announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), an oral drug for use as an adjunct treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The maximum selling price is 990 per bag. It will be made available to government institutions at a subsidized rate, the company said.

national

India overtakes the United States in total number of vaccines administered

India has overtaken the United States in the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

While India launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 16 and administered more than 32.36 crore doses to date, the United States which began its vaccination campaign on December 14, 2020 has administered more of 32.33 crore doses.

“India is taking another step forward in COVID-19 vaccination and overtaking the United States in the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered,” the ministry said.

national

Tribal vaccination coverage better than the national average

Vaccine coverage in tribal areas is better than the national average, the government told the Supreme Court.

In fact, more walk-in vaccinations are occurring in tribal districts compared to the national average. The male-to-female ratio for those vaccinated was better in tribal districts, the health ministry said.

Telangana

It is important for COVID patients to eat small meals at short intervals

What are the ideal foods to eat during the monsoon, a season that brings many diseases in its wake, especially when you are in the middle of a pandemic? National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Director R. Hemalatha shares her suggestion to keep body, mind and soul in the right space in this exclusive interview. For excerpts from the interview, click below.

Maharashtra

New cases exceed recoveries in Maharashtra

In a worrying trend, Maharashtra’s cases exceeded its recoveries for the second day in a row, with the state reporting just 8,562 recoveries against an increase of 9,974 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The number of active cases in the United States rose again to 1,22,252 with Maharashtra’s three heart sugar districts, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, as well as record peaks in rural areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad .

Tamil Nadu

Loosening borders can increase virus transmissibility: expert

Any easing of the COVID-19 lockdown may increase the transmissibility of the virus, especially with the emergence of highly infectious mutants and lack of vaccination, says V. Ramasubramanian, a member of the medical expert committee.

Commenting on the impact of the variants, the lead consultant for the infectious disease department at Apollo Hospitals said The Hindu Sunday that although the vaccine’s efficacy may be compromised against the mutants, it was believed, based on actual evidence, that two doses of Covishield would provide 60% protection against the Delta variants.

Karnataka

BBMP targets 70% vaccination coverage by the end of July

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set an ambitious goal of vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by the end of July. In a few days, 50% of the city’s adult population will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Kempe Gowda Jayanti’s low-key celebrations at BBMP headquarters on Sunday, city leader Gaurav Gupta said that in preparing for the third wave, the BBMP is mainly focusing on improving immunization coverage .

(With contributions from our Correspondents and agencies)