“The PM pledged to grant the right to vote to overseas residents”





Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to granting the right to vote to Pakistanis overseas and aims to include them in the decision-making process.

Addressing a joint press conference with Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib in Islamabad, the prime minister’s assistant added that the right to vote is a fundamental right of overseas Pakistanis.

Awan further refuted opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal regarding the representation of overseas Pakistanis in parliament.

“Fraud and wrong strategy,” Awan said of Shebaz’s formula of reserving seats for expatriates in the National Assembly and the Senate. He further added that the proposal violated Supreme Court orders.

On June 26, in a statement, the opposition leader proposed allocating five to seven seats in the National Assembly and two seats in the Senate to expatriates.

“This method can ensure secure representation of Pakistanis living abroad in parliament,” he added.

According to the leader of the PML-N, the terms and conditions of representation in these seats should be decided by all political parties in parliament. “The required legislation can be enacted by consensus of the political parties. “

During today’s press conference, Awam said that “Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coalition partners believe in the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. Judicial reforms are the top priority of the government after electoral reforms.

Awan further argued that the PTI-led government believed in the supremacy of parliament and wanted all legislation to be developed through it.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised overseas Pakistanis to include them, but this cannot be done by the method suggested by Shehbaz Sharif,” Awan added.

Overseas Pakistanis already have the right to vote under Article 17, Article 19 and Article 106 (2) of the Constitution, which cannot be revoked as suggested by Shebaz, he added.

“Shebaz’s plan is to bring favored people into Parliament and deprive 10 million citizens of their right to vote. Stop mocking the Constitution and forget to buy and sell,” he said , adding that only Article 8 of the Constitution prohibits overseas Pakistanis from exercising their right to vote.

